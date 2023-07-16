Carlos Alcaraz was able to beat Djokovic and is the champion at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic, seven times champion on English grass, and Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1 in the world and leader of the new batch of players, They played a Wimbledon final that will go down in history, and in which the Spaniard confirmed his status as number 1 in the world. The 20-year-old Spaniard prevailed over the Serbian veteran, who was seeking his eighth trophy in Wimbledon and his 24th Grand Slam, 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4 in four hours and 42 minutes.

The start of the Serbian was overwhelming, taking the first set just 34 minutes by an overwhelming score: 6-1. erratic and nervous, under pressure at that time and even overwhelmed by Djokovic, Alcaraz tried from then on “to be able to make a footing”, while the public encouraged him with their applause in an effort that he could put up more resistance. The second set already showed Alcaraz in a better version, the points began to become more disputed, and thus they reached the tie break, where there were errors on both sides, they reached 6-6 and finally it was Alcaraz who prevailed by 8 -6. It had been a long time since Djokovic had lost a tie break, and several unforced errors from the Serbian missed in that process. The truth is that the Spaniard managed to balance a game that had started very badly.

The youngest of tennis number ones, Alcaraz, who already had the 2022 United States Open to his credit, thus raised his second Grand Slam cup in his third participation in London and on a surface, grass, that until recently I hardly knew.

The game saw the Spaniard go from less to more… and much more. And the 36-year-old Serbian, the man with the most Grand Slam titles in tennis history, ended up deranged, to the point of destroying a racket against the net post out of frustration.

This was the first final of Wimbledon for Alcaraz and the ninth for Djokovic, who had not lost on this central court since he was defeated in 2013 in the final by Andy Murray.

Kate Middleton during the final of the tournament.

In the third set, meanwhile, Alcaraz began to dominate, broke his rival’s serve early and went up 3-1, putting Djokovic for the first time in the match in the obligation of having to fight to be the one to equalize the result. . The third set again showed the Spaniard as the dominator, and ended hard 6-1.

In that extreme instance, Djokovic once again showed his inexhaustible super-champion fiber, and won the fourth set 6-3, which led the Grand Final to an extraordinary fifth set.

If for the Serbian it can be “one more day, one more moment”Given his endless collection of Grand Slam triumphs, for Alcaraz the occasion is “probably the best moment of my life”, according to the 20-year-old Spaniard and current world number one.

“I think it’s more special to play against a legend of our sport. If I win, it would be amazing for me, not just to win a title Wimbledonbut to do it against Novak It would be super special”, said Alcaraz in the preview.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

