Carlos Bianco mocked Vidal’s tweet and a PRO senator answered him: “They invented a charge for you”

The former governor of Buenos Aires, Mary Eugenia Vidalstarred in a striking episode in Twitter by publishing a message with a fragment that should not be public, since it was the indication of their network collaborators. The situation did not go unnoticed by the users and by leaders of the ruling party such as carlos whiteofficial of Axel Kicillofwho launched an irony and from the PRO they responded “they invented a charge for you”.

The round trip between the chief of advisers of the Buenos Aires Government and the provincial senator of the PRO, Walter Lanaro It happened this May 25 in the afternoon. AND started with an irony of the official official.

“Carli, here Vidal has just screwed up and wants to pass it off as something good”, wrote as a comment to an explanatory message from the current national deputy. But she did not end there: Bianco added that the former governor “She made a big deal, because they lower her line and she doesn’t read what she herself tweets.”

And, by way of closure, he asked himself: Why don’t you answer him ironically? Greetings, the administrator of your networks.

The cross between Bianco and Lanaro.

The ironic comment of this key official of the Buenos Aires government and one of Kicillof’s most trusted did not go unnoticed. In the opposing force It was Lanaro, who took the glove and responded with a strong message.

Opposition response and old Chicana

“They fired you and made up a charge for you because you are the useless one they send to tweet. I continued like this, you come well, salame. You have 199 days left to say stupid things, ”she replied.

Before May 25, Vidal had shared a tweet with a notice from your collaborators: “Mariu, we pass you this tweet to take out tonight for tomorrow’s act.” Below, the content of the message that he should publish: “$490 a dollar. 60% child poverty. 104.8% year-on-year inflation… Is that going to be celebrated tomorrow in Plaza de Mayo?

The opposition leader rescued from the archive an old Chicana against Bianco, who in September 2021 underwent a strong change in his role within the government. It is that until that moment he was chief of staff and after the midterm elections and the defeat suffered by the Frente de Todos he was appointed as chief adviser.

In the Cabinet Office, meanwhile, he assumed Martin Insaurraldea hard kirchnerista of Lomas de zamora.

Already in the replacement, all kinds of speculation had arisen regarding his change of functions, which was not the only one in the Buenos Aires government. There were versions indicating that behind the decision there had been an order from Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

“They didn’t kick me out”, he explained at that time to clear up any doubts about it. “I hope to be a great adviser to the governor, which is the new responsibility I have. It was a change of function ”, he had stated in Network.