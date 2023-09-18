Carlos Castagneto on the measures for the self-employed: “We are going to come out on a counterattack this week”

The owner of the Federal Public Revenue Administrations (AFIP), Carlos Castagnetoreferred to the recent measures announced and made official by the Ministry of Economyin charge of Sergio Massa: refund of 21% VAT for products in the basic basket and the modification in the non-taxable minimum income tax. And he also made a brief reference to the measures that are being evaluated for the self-employed and would be presented shortly: ““We are going to take it down and come out on a counterattack this week,” he advanced in radio dialogue. Although he did not specify what those measures would be, he instead went out of his way to explain those that are already in operation.

It is worth remembering that In the last hours the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, had explained that: “To the self-employed who are waiting, let them be calmin the next few hours we will also make a decision to benefit those professionals and merchants who work and undertake autonomously and are waiting for a response from us,” he stated.

Regarding the details on the VAT refund that is applied to essential products, in the Castagneto radio dialogue He explained that it is intended for people “who earn less than six minimum wages”what “they should not register anywhere” in order to obtain the benefit. Furthermore, he appealed to the “citizen and business responsibility” and clarified: “Businesses that are in the system and have posnet They don’t have to register anywhere or do any extra steps. so that people can access the benefit.”

“Today we are refunding VAT in shops that sell basic basket products. Our intention is not that people go to buy from appliance chains but rather to those who have basic necessities“he said, in dialogue with CNN“With this measure, we have two positive results: eIn 10 days we will have the traceability of the products in the basic basket and the fact that it is blank It’s going to give us more tax revenue.“he asserted.

In addition, he expressed that another of the goals of this program is the banking of popular consumption. “In the next four years, we want everything to be used via card as in developed countries and not in cash”he claimed.

However, revealed that, still, they have not identified each of the products that are part of the benefit, although he announced that “in 15 days it will be available to the general public.” During this period of time, the return of the Value Added Tax will be made. although without detailing which specific elements this was carried out.

He highlighted, in turn, that the central objective, both of this and of the increase in the Income Tax floor, is to “compensate for the loss of purchasing power” that occurred as a result of the last devaluation y of the current inflationary context.

This, a few hours after confirming the deepest rise in the CPI in the last three decades: with a rise of 12.4% in August; what is causing a drop in consumption and salesmainly from small and medium-sized retailers, as a result of the difficulty of individuals and families in accessing basic necessities.

Draws, minimum wage and Milei

Castagneto also referred to the implementation of lucky draws so much for merchants and taxpayer buyers who are part or participate in the program “Buy without VAT”.

Regarding this aspect, he stated that “The mechanism has not yet been defined since the National Lottery no longer exists as it was conceived”, since it “passed into the orbit of the City of Buenos Aires”; which, he assures, “was a tremendous irresponsibility.” “We are looking for it to be transparent to encourage registered sales and purchases”he added.

However, and despite the fact that recently The organization itself had defined that the prizes be cars, motorcycles and appliancesthe official stated that this “it is not confirmed” and that, in reality, will depend on how much impact the measure has. “Depending on the collection “Let’s see what is awarded as a prize.”held.

At the same time, he announced that, In the coming weeks, “there will be a new minimum wage”. These statements coincide with the confirmation, through publication in the Official Gazette, of a new call for the Salary Council, which will be held on September 27.

Finally, and in line with Sergio Massa’s electoral position, he targeted the presidential candidate Javier Miley; However, he did not do so in allusion to his ideas, but to his past as a footballerbeing Chacarita’s goalkeeper during the 80s. “I don’t have it as a player. Maybe he was a sieve or, somewhere around there, when he came with the chainsaw he would cut the ball.”concluded the official.

