Carlos Maslatón: “Never has so much money been earned in Argentina as now”

The financial analyst Carlos Maslatón considered this Saturday April 29 that “Never has so much money been earned in Argentina as now“, which caused controversy on social networks where this week the television panelist had already been in discussion for publishing how much he earns in the program Hard to tamewhich is issued by C5N.

Through a post on Twitter, Maslatón maintained that “you have to go back to 1973 to find a similar precedent.”

He even pointed out that “the The government that takes office on 10/12 will receive a country in full activity, without unemployment and with a high percentage of the ‘barrani’ economy that generates well-being for all“.

Maslatón, who usually participates in controversies about the economy and is a television columnist, argued days ago that Argentina “It’s better than four years ago.” “Now the country is not a disaster” and said that “it is not true that people are starving” in Argentina.

In addition, he considered that the Poverty data “is poorly measured” in Argentina.

Maslatón, former leader of the UCeDe (Union of the Democratic Center), pointed out that Argentina is going through “a boom cycle, despite the fact that prices and the dollar will be updated violently.”

According to his estimates, this is the year in which prices will find a balance much higher than they are today, he predicts, “but employment and the economy will go up.” “Inflation today is not a problem of fiscal deficit and monetary issue,” she maintained.

“I expect more inflation, but I’m not worried because it won’t scale to hyper. Let’s clarify that hyperinflation is not a higher degree of inflation. It is a phenomenon of another nature. It is a violent and rapid breach of trust in a second. An extraordinary fact of the nature of the financial markets that today there are not even remotely conditions for it to occur, “he emphasized.

He noted that “This inflation is a consequence of the greater economic activity“.

“In the last two years you have activity, consumption and investment. Because this inflation is not from the fiscal deficit and monetary issue. It is a correction of a previous deflation“, he indicated.

He predicted that the country will enter into a “liberalization of prices, after they were compressed. I do not predict any recessive catastrophe.”

Maslatón and the controversy over his fees at C5N

He was the protagonist of a new controversy after having published on social networks the fees he earns in the program Hard to tamecycle that is emitted by C5N. “Culturally it is good to present yourself as poor”, he defended himself

“My fees, billed to C5N. Before questions from numerous forum members”, was the text that accompanied the photo of his fees $605.000.

“The first mistake is that it is not a salary, I am not an employee of C5N, I am a freelancer who collects his fees. It is important that you clarify it. I am not an employee in a dependency relationship and it is not appropriate for me to be, ”said the lawyer in a telephone dialogue with PROFILE.

