Carlos Maslatón stoned Javier Milei: “Electoral disaster”

Martín Menem, the candidate for governor of La Rioja for Freedom Advancesthe political space headed by Javier Mileycame in third place with 14.4% of the votes this Sunday, May 7. Carlos Maslatónclose to the liberal space but distanced from Milei in recent times, described his performance as a “disaster” and a “failure”.

“It’s been an electoral disaster, by a Menem and nothing less than in La Rioja,” the analyst said through Twitter and shot: “Those responsible for the electoral disaster are called Karina Milei, Carlos Kikuchi and Javier Milei. His political ‘armed’ has collapsed and have seriously damaged Argentine liberalism“.

In another message, accompanied by a capture of the electoral results, Maslatón announced: “The worst happened for La Libertad Avanza. The election in La Rioja is a failure. Milei did not add anything compared to 2021. It adds to the absurd non-participation in Jujuy and to the antics of Misiones”.

“Kikuchi, Milei and her sister are a disaster putting together politics, 100% fraudulent”then launched the liberal economist and those who accompany him, in this case his sister and the political outfitter Carlos Kikuchi, reiterating their criticisms, for the political strategy applied in conducting space.

In this sense, Maslatón pointed out: “Today’s catastrophic electoral result This is what happens when you try to build the country from the Selquet Confectionery and you understand the politics of the provinces as franchises that must be bought, so that the hierarchs can rise up with the loot”.

To conclude, the liberal leader pointed at Milei and, after captivating him, launched: “General of ateneo and cardboard, the bases of Argentine liberalism, abandoned and lying on the electoral battlefields, crushed by your irresponsibility, they expect you to show your face and don’t erase yourself You look like a thief running off with the loot“.

AS/ff