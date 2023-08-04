Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez Welcome Baby León: A Surprising Announcement

Title: Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez Welcome Baby Boy León

Subtitle: Celebrity couple shares joyous news of becoming parents after just over a year of marriage

Mexican singer Carlos Rivera and television host Cynthia Rodríguez have excitedly announced the birth of their first child, León, on August 3. The couple took to Instagram to share the first official photo of their beautiful son, expressing their overwhelming joy and gratitude.

“We ask the universe with our strength… And now that you are here, we see the love turned into you,” the couple wrote at the beginning of their heartfelt message.

In their Instagram post, Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez revealed that little León had made his eagerly awaited arrival on the night of August 3, 2023. They described him as a healthy, big, and strong baby, expressing their gratitude to God for blessing them with his safe arrival.

“Our beloved León just waited for dad and decided to be born…Mom is perfect and beautiful,” they shared, hinting at the smooth delivery and the good health of both mother and baby.

The couple was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support they received from their fans and expressed their gratitude for all the well-wishes. “Happiness today has a new meaning in our lives,” they concluded.

Prior to the birth of their son, Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez had made headlines in March 2023 when they announced Rodriguez’s first pregnancy. The couple chose to name their son León in honor of Rivera’s career, as he rose to fame through his role in the musical production of ‘The Lion King.’

Throughout her pregnancy, Cynthia Rodriguez proudly showcased her growing baby bump on her Instagram profile. She frequently updated her followers on the progress of her little Lion, captivating their hearts.

It was revealed that Cynthia Rodríguez’s pregnancy was the result of in vitro treatment, initiated a few months after their wedding. The couple had secretly tied the knot in Spain in June 2022, following leaked photographs of their visit to the Vatican, where they openly displayed their wedding rings.

Carlos Rivera was particularly enthusiastic about his child being born under the astrological sign of Leo. “Waiting for August to arrive and be Leo, it couldn’t be any other way,” he shared during an interview with Despierta América.

The couple’s joyful journey was celebrated with a baby shower and a blessingwey, where loved ones gathered to bless and commemorate the imminent arrival of their little one.

Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez’s love story started in 2016, but it wasn’t until June 2022 that they surprised the world with news of their secret wedding in Spain. Their enduring love and now the arrival of baby León have brought a new chapter of happiness to their lives.

The celebrity couple has received an outpouring of love and warm wishes from fans and fellow celebrities, all excited to witness their newest adventure as parents. As they embark on this incredible journey, Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez are bound to create even more cherished memories with their adorable bundle of joy, little León.

