Carlos Vives Addresses Shakira’s Separation and the Importance of Marriage in Society

Colombian singer Carlos Vives, who is back in his home country for a concert, has been making headlines with his recent comments about love and marriage, particularly in relation to the high-profile separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué.

During an interview at the radio station Kiss Me, Vives expressed surprise at how people in Europe view love separations as “something temporary” and don’t give much importance to marriage, unlike the people of Colombia. He went on to discuss Shakira’s separation, emphasizing that, for Colombian women, marriage is sacred and not something to be taken lightly.

Vives also commented on the way the press handled the separation, expressing concern for the impact it had on Shakira, given her creative and musical nature and the importance of family in her life. He emphasized his respect for Shakira as a woman and a mother.

The singer’s comments have sparked conversations about the changing attitudes towards marriage and love in today’s society. Vives’ thoughts on the topic have resonated with many fans and followers, leading to a thoughtful and introspective discussion about the value of marriage and the impact of love separations on individuals and families.

