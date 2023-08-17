Carlos Vives Embarks on “El Tour de los 30” to Bring Joyful Music to the US

Colombian Singer Carlos Vives Embarks on “El Tour de los 30” to Celebrate 30-Year Career

Miami – Carlos Vives, the renowned Colombian singer, is set to kick off his “El Tour de los 30” concert series this Saturday, marking a significant milestone in his 30-year career. Speaking at a press conference in Miami, Vives emphasized his commitment to staying true to his roots and remaining authentic throughout his musical journey.

“I wanted to be Colombian but modern; my dreams have always revolved around that,” expressed Carlos Vives. The tour will commence in New York and cover a total of nine dates across the United States.

In his address, Vives promised to share the joy of Colombian music with American audiences. He views his compositions as a means to serve the people and also assumes the role of an “educator,” believing that successful singers should provide a positive message. The singer of “La Bicicleta” asserted that his music, which he has loved since childhood, is suitable for listeners of all ages.

“After 30 years, I have come to value the message of my music even more,” Vives stated. He further explained that his current music is connected to the feeling of being a child and the sense of protection that comes with it.

The “El Tour de los 30” tour will culminate in Los Angeles on November 5. This year, Carlos Vives released “Escalona- Nunca se había recorded así,” a tribute to his compatriot Rafael Escalona, a highly regarded figure in vallenato music, the genre that propelled Vives to fame.

During the press conference, Carlos Vives also announced a partnership with Goya Cares, an initiative by Goya Foods established in 2021 to combat child trafficking worldwide. Marisela Paéz, the public relations officer for Goya Foods, highlighted the alarming statistic that one in three children in the United States is affected by this “epidemic.”

“We will together forge a beacon of hope in this global fight,” said Bob Unanue, the president and CEO of Goya Foods, underscoring the significance of Colombian participation in this humanitarian endeavor.

As a show of support, Goya Foods donated $30,000 to Vives’ organization, Tras la Perla, which advocates for the children of Santa Marta, Colombia.

The “30s Tour” will include stops in Chicago on August 19, Boston on August 21, Washington on August 22, Miami on August 28, and Orlando on August 29. Furthermore, Vives will perform in Dallas on November 2 and in Houston the following day. EFE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

