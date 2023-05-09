Carlson announces new show on Twitter: We’re back | Media Falsification | Fox News

Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Fla. (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, May 10, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Yan) Former Fox anchor Tucker Carlson (Tucker Carlson) said on Tuesday (May 9) that he will bring his new show to social media media on twitter.

Near 5 p.m. Tuesday, Carlson tweeted a video (link), and accompanied by the simple words “We’re back.” (We’re back.), the video attracted 1.8 million views within 20 minutes.

He said in the video that people often hear people say that the news is full of lies, but most of the time, this is not entirely true.

“At the most basic level, the news you consume is a lie,” Carlson said. “The most insidious and insidious kind of lie is that they deliberately hide parts of the (news) facts. We (the readers) are being manipulated. “

He explains how this journalism works. As an example, he said, if it is said that a person was unfairly arrested for armed robbery, it is not strictly speaking a lie.

Carlson said that because the case has not yet gone to trial, the media can say that the person was framed at this point, but if the media does not mention the fact that the same person has been arrested for the same crime six times before, the media is actually misleading the audience. .

“That’s what the news media is doing. It’s happening every week, every day, every big story,” he said.

Carlson said he is intimately familiar with how the system works after more than 30 years in the media industry.

“At this point, the best you can hope for from journalism is to be free to tell the fullest truth possible,” he said.

Carlson said that if people in the media regularly violate these unspoken rules of the industry, they will be fired.

He berates that the media world is completely corrupt.

“You can’t have a free society if people aren’t allowed to say what they think is true,” Carlson said.

He said that there are not many platforms that allow free speech, but social media Twitter is one of them, and it is not a partisan website, everyone can use it.

He concluded by announcing that he would be taking to Twitter a new version of the show he’s been working on for the past six-and-a-half years.

The former Fox News host had no comment for Fox. Fox released a statement two weeks ago saying it had parted ways with Carlson. Details about Carlson’s departure have been scant so far.

Primetime ratings for Fox News plummeted after Carlson left. Ratings for the alternative show, “Fox News Tonight,” also fell sharply.

English-language Epoch Times reporter Jack Phillips contributed to this article.

Responsible editor: Lin Yan#