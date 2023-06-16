Home » CARNET-ARCHIVE 2024 Spring/Summer Collection Officially Released | Hypebeast
Entertainment

CARNET-ARCHIVE 2024 Spring/Summer Collection Officially Released | Hypebeast

by admin
CARNET-ARCHIVE 2024 Spring/Summer Collection Officially Released | Hypebeast

CARNET-ARCHIVE will release the new 2024 Spring/Summer “Trace” series at Milan Fashion Week. This Korean designer brand founded by two designers, Halyn Kim and Youngdae Kong, is good at boldly integrating experimental art and fashion design, thus creating a brand image with a sense of avant-garde and avant-garde. This season CARNET-ARCHIVE still brings a gender-neutral series, and continues the brand’s iconic concept of architectural deconstruction, creating fashion that transcends body, race or gender boundaries through special tailoring silhouettes. The series is inspired by the trace “Trace” between creation and collapse, and combines discarded materials and dismantled shapes found in the city with carefully designed details and structural silhouettes with clothing.

It is reported that the CARNET-ARCHIVE 2024 spring and summer “Trace” series will be officially released on June 20, and will be displayed in the Showroom in Paris from June 21 to 29.

See also  Actual Korean audition show: only 9 female candidates have 1 male

You may also like

clothes and words, and vice versa

These people are likely to have noble people...

Boglioli accelerates on foreign markets and invests in...

They made my week the dresser

A gift for your best friend

Cai Xukun Double Wax Figure Hong Kong Tussauds...

Gloria Estefan, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose inducted...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

The movie “Street Boys” was released and Huang...

Long weekend getaway to El Llano in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy