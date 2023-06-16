CARNET-ARCHIVE 2024 Spring/Summer Collection Officially Released | Hypebeast

CARNET-ARCHIVE will release the new 2024 Spring/Summer “Trace” series at Milan Fashion Week. This Korean designer brand founded by two designers, Halyn Kim and Youngdae Kong, is good at boldly integrating experimental art and fashion design, thus creating a brand image with a sense of avant-garde and avant-garde. This season CARNET-ARCHIVE still brings a gender-neutral series, and continues the brand’s iconic concept of architectural deconstruction, creating fashion that transcends body, race or gender boundaries through special tailoring silhouettes. The series is inspired by the trace “Trace” between creation and collapse, and combines discarded materials and dismantled shapes found in the city with carefully designed details and structural silhouettes with clothing.

It is reported that the CARNET-ARCHIVE 2024 spring and summer “Trace” series will be officially released on June 20, and will be displayed in the Showroom in Paris from June 21 to 29.