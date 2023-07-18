Carola Rackete private: heroine or criminal? This is how the Sea Watch captain lives

Carola Rackete saves human lives and not only offends with illegal Sea Watch relief operations, but has also made herself a criminal offence. Now she is to become the EU’s top candidate for the left. How does she tick privately?

Carola Rackete not only made headlines in 2019, when the Sea Watch activist saved a boat with refugees from drowning in the Mediterranean Sea and illegally brought it to the port of Lampedusa (Italy), but also now: The left introduced her as the new EU top candidate. Here’s what you should know about rackets.

Carola Rackete: The life of the controversial Sea Watch captain

Carola Rackete was born on May 8, 1988 in Preetz near Kiel (Schleswig-Holstein), but grew up in Hambühren in Lower Saxony. She went to school in Celle, where she also did her Abitur. She then studied in northern Germany and England and completed training as a nautical officer. Rackete sailed across the sea on a research ship for Greenpeace and also worked in polar research for the Alfred Wegener Institute for Marine Research. Then she came to the sea rescue service Sea-Watch and the year 2019. As captain of the “Sea-Watch 3”, Rackete had around 50 refugees rescued from drowning on board, wanted to go to a European port, but for days only received refusals. So she decided to face a fine and illegally headed for the Italian port of Lampedusa. For some heroic action, for others a criminal act that could have had serious consequences for them. After an arrest and a house arrest, however, the case against Rackete was dropped.

Carola Rackete as the EU’s top candidate for the left

Carola Rackete will once again cause excitement in 2023. The left nominates you and social medicine specialist Gerhard Trabert as top candidates for the European elections. “The left is open to those who are committed, to those active in social movements and civil society,” explained party chairwoman Janine Wissler at the presentation of the two independents.

Carola Rackete private: This is how the activist ticks

Carola Rackete likes to be on the road not only professionally, but also privately. As her father Ekkehart Rackete reported to the dpa, she had already camped on the Great Wall of China and had hitchhiked through several countries in South America. He describes her nature as analytical and deliberative, but not as cynical: “She is someone who thinks about what she does and wants and doesn’t do and doesn’t want.” However, she never had a “social-revolutionary streak”. His daughter does a lot for the sake of the cause and does it thoroughly: “When we were with her in Norway, she wanted to learn Norwegian – she was about nine years old,” quotes “rp-online.de” Rackete’s father. Rackete herself, on the other hand, shares little about her private life. She told the “Spiegel” that she was a person who “prefers to act instead of talking”.

Carola Rackete in the profile

Name: Carola Rackete

Date and place of birth: May 8, 1988 in Preetz (Schleswig-Holstein)

Star sign Taurus

Profession: Captain and Sea Watch activist

rad/news.de/dpa

