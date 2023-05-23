Carolina Herrera launches her first beauty line Herrera Beauty

Brand official

As a 42-year-old high-end fashion brand, Carolina Herrera has defined its fashion style from New York, and created a new way of fashion and beauty with a free and bold attitude. In the space covered with red drapes, ten sets of Carolina Herrera’s iconic fashions and dresses were presented for the first time, releasing the true self in the ingenious details and expressing a confident attitude. At the same time, as Carolina Herrera’s first beauty series, the newly released Herrera Beauty beauty makeup, with new fragrances and new colors, plays with self-attitude, releases excellent expressions, and gives every Herrera girl real and attention.

Herrera Beauty’s new beauty series releases its ultimate appeal, and each single product can be customized, which is both beauty makeup and beauty accessories. The series combines beauty makeup and accessories, which not only add points to your makeup, but also become a fashionable tool for bold self-expression. Herrera Beauty is closely cooperating with Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon and international makeup artist Lauren Parsons, and is interpreting the new way of beauty makeup in a breakthrough and subversive way.

Beauty has no formula to play well, tailor-made personalized fashionable items, choose the color of lipstick that suits you, match the color shell inspired by Heria fashion, and various ornaments, freely customize your own accessories.

“In the past, make-up products were always placed in those corners that no one noticed, such as on the washstand or in the cosmetic bag. But such an item that can show personality, why not try to wear it? It refers to the real “Wear it”! We’re creating a new opportunity for women to wear their favorite makeup product as a fabulous piece of jewelry.”

——Carolina A. Herrera, Creative Director, Herrera Beauty

Herrera Beauty’s Headline Rules? Herrera Beauty never had rules. As the ultimate form of self-expression, Herrera Beauty embodies the Carolina Herrera brand’s pursuit of happiness and the fashion concept of enjoying the moment, and also conveys the spirit of Alegría de vivir (Spanish, meaning the joy of life) flowing in the brand DNA . By realizing all the beauty aspirations of the contemporary woman, Herrera Beauty celebrates beauty in every way and celebrates the freedom to express yourself boldly.

THE FABULOUS KISS LIPSTICKS FABULOUS KISS LIPSTICKS

From the iconic red lips of the founder, Ms. Carolina Herrera, to the runway style of creative director Wes Gordon, lipstick has always stood at the C position of Carolina Herrera’s stage. Magic Beauty Lipstick includes four classic textures: moisturizing, satin, soft mist and soft mist matte, as well as a series of limited edition textures. Each color number has a refill. Under the creative cooperation with international makeup artist Lauren Parsons, Magic Beauty Lipstick covers many shades such as bright pink, berry red, true red, coral pink, nude, earthy brown, etc., highlighting every personality, matching every skin tone, and eye-catching Self-contained focus.

The main color, 310 Carolina, is derived from the lipstick color in Andy Warhol’s portrait painting for Ms. Carolina Herrera. It is classic and full of aura.

Known for her impeccable sense of style long before launching her eponymous fashion label, Lady Heria has always sported red lips – not a common red, a shade of raspberry colors and creates her own custom shades by mixing different satin formulas. This way of creating is not new to her. Before Lady Heria launched her first fragrance, she personally blended the scents at Bloomingdale’s to create her signature fragrance.

In 1979, her signature red lips were created by Andy Warhol as three screen-printed portraits, the most iconic of which was the young Lady Herria, with her captivating red lips. Lips and pink eyeshadow.

For Creative Director Wes Gordon and Beauty Creative Director Carolina A. Herrera, creating Lady Herreia’s custom shades is an unspoken highlight of the Herreia lipstick collection. With the help of global makeup artist Lauren Parsons, 10 color palettes were developed and a single red was chosen that would work best for Warhol’s portrait. And so, by combining portraits and numbers on a swatch, our signature red 310 was born.

Bold, joyful and passionate, red has become a symbol of everything the Carolina Herrera world stands for. And who better to name our truest red lipstick than Lady Heria? Carolina Red (color n° 310) is a full-blown shade that invites you to explore your wild side. The shade will be available in four different texture collections.

The moisturizing SHEER creates rich colors, and the colors bloom with luster. The creamy, light-bodied Lustful Lipstick comes in 6 shades and creates a natural sheen like a natural nude lip. The unique volumizing formula allows the lipstick to melt instantly on the lips when used, making it soft and comfortable, and the color becomes even brighter. Not only that, the moisturizing Magic Beauty Lipstick can also be used as a blush at the same time. Dip the lipstick with your fingertips and apply it to the cheeks to achieve a watery and clear makeup.

The satin version of SATIN Magic Beauty Lipstick has 7 shades, which coat the original lip color with high-grade satin color. The soothing cream combines translucent luster and full color, with one swipe, it shows the eye-catching and stunning lips. The lip balm uses a moisturizing and delicate paste to create an excellent soft and silky smoothness, making the lip makeup delicate and online at all times.

The soft mist MATTE Lipstick comes in 10 shades. The rich color and powdery texture resist dryness, and inject lightness and vitality into the makeup. The unique creamy silk texture forms a film on the upper lip, locks in color without drying out, and provides deep and long-lasting moisturizing lip effect. Delicate and smooth matte touch, luxurious and beautiful lip color.

In the light formula of the BLUR MATTE magic beauty enjoyment lipstick with soft mist and matte, soft and moisturizing lip care ingredients are specially added to make the lips soft and plump while creating an ultimate matte makeup effect. The unique natural plant essence formula presents flawless and original makeup in 8 kinds of plump color numbers, and can be produced without filters.

THE GOOD GIRL MINI TINT BALMS Kiss Lip Balm

Interesting figure, light and colorful colors are suitable. An all-round mild and moisturizing formula specially designed for lips, the texture is delicate and easy to apply, caring and nourishing lips. 5 brand-new light colors are not greasy, depicting natural and simple lip color, and there is 1 color-changing lip balm to experience healthy lip color. Match and combine as you like, and express yourself.

THE GOOD GIRL MINI LIPSTICKS Rebellious Queen Mini Lipstick

Luxurious and exquisite shape, modern social weapon, Rebellious Queen Mini Lipstick came into being. The Rebellious Queen Mini Lipstick comes in three textures: suede, satin and matte. In addition to the 5 best-selling color numbers of Fabulous Kiss, 5 new color numbers specially designed for Asian women are launched, showing a modern aura and becoming a gorgeous travel companion for daily travel.

THE FABULOUS SKIN POWDERS FABULOUS SKIN POWDERS

THE FABULOUS SKIN POWDERS FABULOUS SKIN POWDERS

Phantom Beauty Flawless Honey Powder series to create even, radiant and beautiful skin. The natural mineral formula brings a velvety smooth matte effect, and the fine texture creates a light makeup feeling, which is light and easy to pat on the makeup. The skin breathes freely all the time, as if awakening the natural beauty of the skin, showing an even radiance. Apply with a brush or sponge for long-lasting beauty. The 4 colored powders can be used to set makeup on the face and V-neck area, or can be used alone as a base makeup to create a natural and radiant look created by makeup artist Lauren Parsons.

The unique colorless and transparent formula does not increase the trouble of color selection. It is suitable for all kinds of skin tones and base makeup. , pure and docile, without destroying the original makeup effect; three-dimensional sculpting, natural light.

THE CHIC MONO EYESHADOWS

Want to choose a beauty product that you will never tire of? Let Herrera Beauty’s playful eyeshadow monochrome, which is elegant and funky, be your go-to choice. The series is divided into three delicate textures, and 10 colorful color numbers specially created for Asian women to create effortless brilliance. Breakthrough dual texture formula, fine powder like cream mousse, easier to smudge, multiple color options allow you to easily show color on your eyes. 12 hours of long-lasting makeup, not easy to remove makeup and fade, add a touch of finishing touch to the glowing makeup, showing modern and charming new makeup.

THE FABULOUS EYES THE MASCARA Volume/Lightening Mascara

Herrera Beauty’s first mascara for fabulous eyes. Two innovative formulas that provide immediate and long-term results. Curl, Slender and Anti-Smudge Mascara, which can keep eyelashes curled for a long time, anti-smudge design, smooth and creamy texture, easy to apply makeup and instant film, delicate and smooth when used, eyelashes are distinct, zero burden, and shiny. Sufang flower and vitamin E can effectively care for eyelashes and provide long-lasting nourishment. The flexible and streamlined design of the brush head closely fits each eyelash, applies evenly from the root, and easily brushes out the ultimate black high-definition makeup effect. Volumizing, Lengthening and Waterproof Lash Mascara doubles up for volume and nourishment. White beeswax, long-lasting waterproof and sweatproof, no smudge, no makeup off all day long. Castor Seed Oil nourishes eyelashes effectively.