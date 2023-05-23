Carolina Herrera’s first beauty store in Asia opens in Deji – Xinhua English.news.cn

Sina Jiangsu

May 22nd 15:00

On May 19, Carolina Herrera’s first flagship store in Asia was grandly opened in Nanjing Deji Plaza, leading the ever-changing aesthetics and playing with my own attitude. Mr. Liu Kai, General Manager of Puzhi Group China, Ms. He Yanan, Director of Carolina Herrera Beauty Makeup Brand, Mr. Ding Chengzhi, Deputy General Manager of Nanjing Deji Plaza, Mr. Juan José Zaballa, Commercial Consul of the Spanish Consulate General in Shanghai, Mr. Ms. Abrajan Pena Chantal, Manager of the Consumer Products Department of the Consulate, was present and participated in the opening ribbon-cutting ceremony under the witness of many guests, which opened the magnificent prelude to the flagship store of Carolina Herrera Nanjing Deji Plaza.

The new Lucky Charms fragrance series debuted at the Carolina Herrera flagship store in Nanjing. The appearance of the new series continues the aesthetic essence of the brand, injecting individual vitality into the perfume bottle with colorful colors and delicate textures. The charming fragrance of six floral fragrances invites you to start a free adventure of life. There is no secret to happiness, and you will have endless longing and blessing energy. More personalized customization allows you to have fun and play out of your own attitude.





In addition to the fragrance series, the store also exhibited Carolina Herrera’s first beauty series Herrera Beauty Herrera’s new beauty products. With the same New York style, the beauty makeup and accessories are skillfully integrated, which not only adds points to your makeup, but also becomes a fashionable weapon for bold self-expression.





Herrera Beauty was launched in 2019 by Carolina A, the creative director of beauty. Herrera led and founded. Herrera Beauty ingeniously blurs the boundary between beauty makeup and accessories, and interprets the new way of beauty makeup in a breakthrough and subversive way. Each product can be customized, and can be worn on the ear side or neck freely, boldly showing a unique self-style. Immediately go to the Carolina Herrera flagship store in Nanjing, enjoy the ingenious service, explore the personality and true self in the new experience of beauty and fragrance, and express a bold attitude.