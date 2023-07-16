Carolina Losada: “There are angry people, but the greatest rebellion is to go vote”

Carolina Losada, pre-candidate for governor and a benchmark in Santa Fe for the Together for Change sector led by Patricia Bullrich, voted this Sunday at School No. 147, in the Rosario neighborhood of Fisherton. She arrived somewhat late, since it had been announced that she would arrive at 9:30 and she did so at 10, pointing out the importance of fulfilling the vow. “I know that there are many angry people, it is understandable, but the greatest act of rebellion is to go to vote for the good ones, because the bad ones all go to vote…”indicated.

Losada came to cast the vote accompanied byr his partner, also senator Luis Naidenoff.

Pullaro-Losada: the vote-to-vote fight that JxC watches closely

When asked what the future of Juntos por el Cambio in Santa Fe will be like after the statements they had, Losada did not want to delve into the electoral ban, but stressed that “it is a beautiful moment of the year to vote because we choose who will govern”.

The candidate for governor, who competes with Maximiliano Pullaro in the harsh internship of Together for Change, assured that Together for Change “will stick together”. And in that sense without repeating the accusations of the campaign, she was emphatic when sliding “I confirm everything I said.”

“That people have so much faith in you is mobilizing”, accurate. From the very environment of the pre-candidate they guaranteed the presence of Patricia Bullrich to the bunker that she will have Losada to await the election results of the day.

“I have very good expectations,” Losada finally added.

In dialogue with Jorge Fontevecchia during the radio program that is broadcast on Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9) Losada had denounced in the campaign “I cannot summon Maximiliano Pullaro because there are audios corrupting the police (…) he has or has had links with drug crime.”

Last Thursday Losada closed her campaign in Rosario (40% of the provincial register), accompanied by Patricia Bullrich. Let’s remember that Losada’s campaign was based on the insecurity that increased as a result of drug trafficking in Rosario.

