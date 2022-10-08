CAROLINE HÚ

In September 2021, after the Spring/Summer 22 series of dance theaters ended, everyone secretly returned to their lives, including the designers. Although it was just a long dance, it couldn’t describe the feelings of Erer, starting from ignorance to tearing and ending peacefully. The indescribable emotion that stopped abruptly for a while has been suppressed in the designer’s heart. This is a blank period of inner thoughts.

CAROLINE HÚ

Next, everyone ushered in the helplessness in the torrent of the times and was locked into an absurd closed field. Survivors, including designers, feel the darkness from the perspective of a “watcher”. Designers who are good at painting on canvas continue to use the brushstrokes of hazy abstract paintings to turn “raven” into prints and use them in different dresses of the series.

CAROLINE HÚ

In addition, it is this indescribable but heavy sense of “suppression” that allows the designer to introduce a romantic and architectural sense of volume into the fashion series, and also use the pleated embroidery process to select the exquisite mesh to sculpt emotions. In addition to the “blank” white silk and cotton layered volumetric skirts, those that seem to be colored are actually using this process – laminating wide fabrics, and sewing black or gray on each piece of fabric. The pink fabric can achieve the visual effect of three-dimensional coloring.

CAROLINE HÚ

1. At that time in September, the conjugation of intimacy and estrangement – embracing and tearing, just the shadow of the shift system.

At the end of the song, they went their separate ways. The tide of life, this stage ushered in a blank period.

Affection is just such an end, hesitant exchanges.

Just “trying to fill your heart with emotion”.

In late spring, a cold wind hits.

Pieces of independent, uncompleted silk cotton fabrics are regularly arranged, they are disciplined, they are rigidly stuck in place, and they are not allowed to have emotions; Thin lines connect; then, emotions, make them begin to deform, twist. Because of the indescribable emotions, the dress was left blank.

CAROLINE HÚ

2. The mortal body can’t bear the monstrous sins, and the spirit goes out of the body, and encounters a dark darkness. No one around.

Staring at the bleak blackness, it was not a heavy dark cloud, but a group of crows hovering in the solemn wasteland.

Light could not guide her, and “she” swallowed into the darkness, motionless.

“All color landscapes, people have cast a layer of sacredness”.

“She” absorbs the masculinity of majestic darkness and the soft glow of disordered light spots.

Under the divine will, “I was born again to rule my own darkness.”

The self began to reappear, and “she” began to control the pushed emotions, and she was beaming with joy, and climbed into her heart. It turns out that emotions can be ethereal or tough.

She “colored” the fabric and sewed it piece by piece. The regular silk wool was swept aside, or cut in a straight line, or layered in disorder, like a very meager fleeting time but an eventful autumn, in which emotions are like fate The folds of the folds, because of their large number, also call themselves scrolls, and their meagerness has become majestic.

CAROLINE HÚ

3. “You’re not a romantic who is a romantic?”

She is now, she was before. The solemnity is her, the romance is her.

In addition to the hazy flowers, the crow also came, and climbed up the jellyfish-like “shape” on the long skirt with “phase”, wrapping the body lightly; in addition, she also made a “smudge” skirt with ink painting, which looks like a distant view. The ink seeps on the rice paper, but it is actually a piece of independent black and white fabric, which are connected with their own emotions. Just as there are circles and gaps in emotions, because the proportion of black is different, the black and white fabrics are closely connected to have an irregular ink printing and dyeing effect.

Pieces of silk cotton, beginning to become soft, are beasts influenced by gentleness.

Thick pieces of silk cotton, in an unexpected surprise, embraced those who were squeezed, rose from the ground, bloomed colorless and disorderly flowers on the chest, and carved out its own barriers like the invisible hand of life.

In the same way, there is also a pink fog on the gray veil. In fact, at the edge of the outer ridge of each veil, gray-pink lace and silk are sewn first, and finally, according to the designer’s desired mood and picture, the The exquisite craftsmanship of gathered embroidery is layered with a layer of lace to carve a precious finish to the dress.

CAROLINE HÚ

4.When she woke up from the dream and turned the page at night, in the backyard flowers, she was still pretending to be a hazy sculpture.

The light spots on the green moss under the shadow of the trees, like the crows that shine through.

The solemnity and romance are all carved on the canvas.

Special thanks:

CAROLINE HÚ 2023 Spring/Summer series teamed up with UGG, a world-renowned high-end fashion lifestyle brand, to create a new fashion pioneer cooperation shoe. In the pursuit of innovative brand concepts, CAROLINE HÚ and UGG The spirit and design concept of the brand coincide , but the two express their creativity with different perspectives and fashionable language. This season, the designer cited the “hard” side of the fashion collection to give UGG’s classic shoes “a hazy romantic beauty.”