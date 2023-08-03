“Carreras defends the heritage of an anti-Mapuche genocide”

The candidate for national deputy of Río Negro for the Unite and Strengthen the Left list, Alhue Gavuzzo, joined the debate on the transfer of the monument to Julio Argentino Roca from the Bariloche Civic Center.

He harshly questioned Governor Arabela Carreras for her statements in an act at the National University of Comahue in Viedma, where she expressed the need to “take care of the monuments” and when considering that the proposal for the transfer of Gennuso only “generates a controversy that confronts society.”

“Governor Carreras, who spends her campaign for the Bariloche mayor, came out to defend the statue of the genocidal General Roca. He used the euphemism of a supposed defense of a historical heritage, but that anti-Mapuche discourse that we already know. Today the advance on the extractivist ancestral territories is the continuation of Roca’s expeditions,” Gavuzzo lashed out.

The Conicet worker and provincial reference on the list that leads Myriam Bregman as a pre-candidate for president assured: «The governor’s speech omits the true historical reality: General Roca was the main person responsible for the genocide perpetrated in the so-called Desert Campaign against the native peoples. There is no need to defend any heritage on that disastrous part of history ».

Gavuzzo considered the need to defend the original communities that “to this day they continue to be harassed and repressed, as the national and provincial government did in common agreement under a Unified Command» in Villa Mascardi.

«From the left we reject Carreras’s campaign speech that, once again, focuses on the naturalization of anti-Mapuche racism. We call to defend the ancestral territories taken from the native peoples after bloody massacres like the ones perpetuated by General Roca and his army”, he stated.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

