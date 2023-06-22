Carrió and Macri’s joke about Batman: “He doesn’t go out to fight crime, he does something else”

Elisa Carrion It was news weeks ago because in the middle of the internal Together for Change harshly criticized Mauricio Macri. The most resonant was when he said that the former president had a “dark side” with which he played to lose. “We Know Each Other Well”He now said after Macri’s reply.

During a television interview, they reminded him of the episode that days later Macri responded by saying that he was Batman and that he fought crime at night. The leader of the Civic Coalition now said that “I don’t know who Batman is” and again used irony regarding the figure of the former president. “He doesn’t really go out to fight crime, he goes out to do something else… but it doesn’t matter”he stated.

The former deputy maintained that all people have a dark part and acknowledged that “people got angry because of what I said.” She added that this did not happen before when she supported him in the Government “despite the disagreements he had, and when everyone wanted them down.”

“He has a dark zone of certain friendships like (Guillermo) Coppola and (Daniel) Angelici. When he approaches that side, things go wrong for him,” Carrió said this Wednesday, June 21, in dialogue with TN. Minutes later she also recalled that she was “the one who came out to speak in the bunker and the one who said that they were all leaving, when they were negotiating the transition. I have my peace of conscience with him“.

The political ups and downs of Elisa Carrió in 5 lapidary phrases about Macri

The opposition referent has long assured that Macri collaborated with the internal fracture in Together for Change by electing Patricia Bullrich and taking her support from the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta. “When we build Together for Changeour role was to lead the unit. But if you are the leader of a party and you break it, then there is no longer unity,” he said.

“When a leader plays exclusively with one candidate, another founding leader, as is my case, has to try to group“, He launched.

Carrió targeted Macri’s friends.

Carrió said that Bullrich “changed position”

But Mauricio Macri was not the only recipient of Carrió’s criticism: he also targeted Patricia Bullrich. Regarding the candidate for president and former head of the PRO, he said that in the last meeting she asked him for “unity and that there be disputes only at the top.” Given this, Carrió stated: “I tried everything this year, but she changed her position.”

On the other hand, Lilith He predicted “a highly contested competition” in the opposition ahead of the elections. But he stressed that “a large part of radicalism, the entire Civic Coalition, a part of the PRO, The party of (Miguel) Pichetto and (José Luis) Espert is working as a team to achieve the greatest unity“.

Pending the definition of Kirchnerism, six formulas have already been made official for the PASO

“The lists of national deputies throughout the country are being finalized, and the truth that there is a peaceful resolution“, he pointed.

Carrión against Milei

In another vein, Carrió also criticized Javier Miley for his proposed sale of human organs.

Javier Milei, in Carrió’s sights.

“In this situation, his proposal is to sell the organs of the poor to the rich, as happens in some countries, and they charge a very high price. There are people who can give up their lives to feed in situations of inequality“, he analyzed.

“Look for a doctor”: Milei responded to Vidal and an ally of Carrió came out at the crossroads

He then compared him to the Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. “He talks about buying and selling children, reminds me of Josef Mengele“.

“It is one more market and you could think of it as a market. The problem is why everything has to be regulated by the State. There are studies from the United States that [dicen que] if you left those free markets would work much better and you would have less problems,” he said during an interview in Radio Miter.

ASV/ff

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

