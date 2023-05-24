Home » Carroll adds 3 hits; Diamondbacks top Phillies 4-3
Entertainment

Carroll adds 3 hits; Diamondbacks top Phillies 4-3

by admin
Carroll adds 3 hits; Diamondbacks top Phillies 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit a go-ahead run single in the eighth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Tuesday night for their ninth win in 11 games.

With a 29-20 record, Arizona moved nine games over the .500 mark, something it hadn’t done since Sept. 11, 2018, when it went 77-68.

Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. extended his hitting streak to 16 games — the longest he has been active in the majors — by connecting with a double with which he led off the eighth inning against Dominican Seranthony Dominguez (1-2).

After advancing to third on a passed ball by JT Realmuto, Gurriel scored on Carroll’s single to left field in front of a lead infield.

Gabriel Moreno hit a two-run homer for Arizona, while Emmanuel Rivera hit two hits.

Starter Ryne Nelson allowed one run and three hits in six innings. The Venezuelan José Ruiz (2-0) took the victory and the Dominican Miguel Castro obtained his fifth save, when solving the ninth chapter with aseptic.

For the Diamondbacks, the Dominicans Ketel Marte 5-1 with an RBI, Geraldo Perdomo 4-1 with a run scored. Puerto Rican Rivera 5-2. Cuban Gurriel Jr. 5-1 with a score. Venezuelan Moreno 2-1 with a run scored and two RBIs.

For the Phillies, Panamanian Edmundo Sosa 2-0.

See also  Friends revealed that Tom Holland wants to become the next James Bond

You may also like

Giants top Twins 4-3 on Conforto’s double, homer

In Rome “From a house of the dead”...

Two robberies in eight days: they ransacked their...

To our dying youth novels (basic and detailed...

How to prepare the potato and onion knishes...

Pinuccio Sciola, in his sculptures the union between...

“Kidnapped”, the first Italian in competition is a...

They released the policeman who killed a motorcycle:...

In the midst of the official internal party,...

Huangmei Diao is connected with intangible cultural heritage...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy