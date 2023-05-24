Carroll adds 3 hits; Diamondbacks top Phillies 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit a go-ahead run single in the eighth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Tuesday night for their ninth win in 11 games.

With a 29-20 record, Arizona moved nine games over the .500 mark, something it hadn’t done since Sept. 11, 2018, when it went 77-68.

Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. extended his hitting streak to 16 games — the longest he has been active in the majors — by connecting with a double with which he led off the eighth inning against Dominican Seranthony Dominguez (1-2).

After advancing to third on a passed ball by JT Realmuto, Gurriel scored on Carroll’s single to left field in front of a lead infield.

Gabriel Moreno hit a two-run homer for Arizona, while Emmanuel Rivera hit two hits.

Starter Ryne Nelson allowed one run and three hits in six innings. The Venezuelan José Ruiz (2-0) took the victory and the Dominican Miguel Castro obtained his fifth save, when solving the ninth chapter with aseptic.

For the Diamondbacks, the Dominicans Ketel Marte 5-1 with an RBI, Geraldo Perdomo 4-1 with a run scored. Puerto Rican Rivera 5-2. Cuban Gurriel Jr. 5-1 with a score. Venezuelan Moreno 2-1 with a run scored and two RBIs.

For the Phillies, Panamanian Edmundo Sosa 2-0.