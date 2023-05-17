Carry forward the old dan art of the Li School of Peking Opera Young Peking Opera actors from Hunan join the Li School- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

Carry forward the art of Peking Opera Li School Laodan

Young Peking Opera actors from Hunan join Li Pai’s school

Changsha Evening News, May 16th (all-media reporter Yin Wei) On the 16th, the apprenticeship ceremony of Li Hong, a disciple of Li Hong (Duo Kui), an old Beijing opera singer, was held in Changsha. Under the witness of many artists from Beijing, Tianjin, and Hunan, Zhang Yingjiao, a young and old actress from the Peking Opera Protection and Inheritance Center of Hunan Province, became a disciple of Li Pai.

As the saying goes, Peking Opera is the art of actors as well as genres. The so-called genre refers to the artistic personality and distinctive style embodied in the series of characters created by Peking Opera performers using various performance skills. Among the old dan operas of Peking Opera, the Li school founded by Li Duokui is such an influential school, especially known for its vigorous and mellow singing voice and delicate and vivid performance.

Li Hong, a disciple of Li Pai, is a professor and postgraduate tutor of the Peking Opera Department of the China Academy of Traditional Chinese Opera, a national first-class actor, and the first major resident actor of the Tianjin Peking Opera Theater. Magnolia Award. Zhang Yingjiao graduated from the famous Northern Opera Wozi Shijiazhuang Art School. She studied under Li Huixian, Liu Di, Zhao Yan, Wang Mengyun and others, and often performed classic plays such as “The Story of the Golden Turtle”, “Tattooing the Mother-in-law”, “Li Kui’s Visit to the Mother”, “Double Flower Gun” and “Wangerlou”. In 2021, he won the Outstanding Actor Award of “Hundred Troupes, Hundred Horns and Hundred Years of Singing”, and in 2022, he won the “Golden Lotus Award” at the first Yuanjialing Drama Festival.

“In 2022, I was honored to participate in the second season of the Hunan Province Peking Opera Protection and Inheritance Center’s “Famous Artists Entering Hunan” project. I went to Tianjin to learn the play “Golden Turtle” from my master. It was this play that started our mentoring and apprenticeship. Fate. During my opera study in Tianjin, I benefited a lot from Master’s word-for-word instruction. Master’s serious and responsible attitude gave me new gains and new insights all the time, and also gave me the idea of ​​apprenticeship “Zhang Yingjiao said that she will continue to work hard in the future, stay true to her original aspirations, guard against arrogance and impetuosity, study hard, and carry forward the art of Peking Opera Li School Laodan to make it shine in this hot land of Hunan.

Source: Changsha Evening News