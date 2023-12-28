Carry Goossens comes to Sint-Truiden with a theater piece (Sint-Truiden)

Behind the scenes is a stage about stage. But make no mistake: despite the story being set in the theater world, it also contains almost all the themes of life. Ronald Harwood, the author of this work, was a dresser for many years. A literal translation of that term does not exist in Dutch. ‘Personal assistant to an actor’ is an appropriate description, but try putting that on a poster. Hence the title was changed to Behind the Scenes.

Ever since he saw the 1983 film The Dresser, Carry Goossens wanted to play it himself. “Of course I was too young then,” says the actor. “Now, at the age of seventy, I think I’m ready.”

Bombings

“The play is set in the war years in London,” says Carry Goossens. “During the performance you hear bombings in the background. We wanted to transfer the story to bombed Antwerp, but we did not receive permission from the copyright holders. With the translation we were able to fully customize the text to our own wishes. In the original version, the actor and his wife are addressed as sir and milady, in our version it is sir and madam. We avoid English terms that don’t ring a bell here and we have deleted place names that no one knows anyway. The original play also contains numerous references to Shakespeare’s work, but to understand them you already have to know the bard well. We have only retained the essence of it.”

Carry Goossens and Frans Maas in ‘Behind the scenes’. — © Een Zee

Old men

Your gaydar doesn’t have to be on edge to see even on the poster for Behind the Scenes that the dresser is interested in men’s love. “You may not believe it,” says Carry Goossens, “but this is the first time I play a gay man. I do that very discreetly. You have to see it, because it is an essential element of that character, but it should not be exaggerated. Remember that the story goes back to a period when homosexuality was still criminalized in Britain. You could fly into jail. But in the theater environment that man was safe.”

In addition to Erik Goris, Leen Dendievel, Ann De Winne and Eve Van Avermaet are the younger players, but the leading roles are played by two seniors. “That makes it more intense,” says Carry Goossens. “When young people play this, it becomes fleeting, but when you see the relationship between these two old men, it takes on a different color and has much more meaning.” He calls it downright a rich piece. “It’s a gift for an actor. I can play the whole spectrum, from comedy to tragedy. It is very accessible to the public, but also an emotional theatre. There is humor in it, but people are also grabbed by the throat.”

Behind the scenes, Een Zee, on 22/1, De Bogaard Sint-Truiden. Info: www.debogaard.be, www.eenzee.be

