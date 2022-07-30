Carrying forward the excellent traditional culture Youku launches the first online documentary on Chinese medicine anti-epidemic “Chinese Medicine Prescriptions”

On July 30, the country’s first online documentary “National Medicine You Fang” produced by Youku, showing Chinese medicine’s fight against the new crown pneumonia epidemic, was officially launched. The film is guided by the State Administration of Radio and Television, the National Health Commission, and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Through documentary images, the audience can understand the methods and curative effects of traditional Chinese medicine and the combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine to fight the epidemic, promote the excellent traditional Chinese culture, and feel the wisdom of China. It is reported that this is the first time that an online documentary focuses on Chinese medicine’s fight against the epidemic, and it is also another high-quality online documentary produced by Youku after high-quality programs such as “Light Chaser”, “Winter and Spring Return”, and “All the Way to the North”.

The Youku documentary film crew followed the anti-epidemic footprint of the National TCM Medical Team, and successively went to Wuhan, Ruili, Nanjing, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and other cities, and traveled to many countries for panoramic recording. The film crew aimed at Zhang Boli, Tong Xiaolin, Huang Luqi and other Chinese medicine physicians, as well as Chinese and Western medicine medical staff, recovered patients, and Chinese medicine researchers, to record their precious journey of exploring the treatment plan of integrated Chinese and Western medicine, and vividly and comprehensively demonstrated Chinese medicine and traditional Chinese medicine. A true story in the fight against the epidemic.

In 2020, after the outbreak of the epidemic in Wuhan, three doctors of traditional Chinese medicine took the lead and led a team to go deep into Wuhan to conduct syndrome differentiation and treatment: the national medical team of traditional Chinese medicine led by Huang Luqi entered the “eye of the storm” of the epidemic and took over the Nanyi Ward of Jinyintan Hospital to carry out medical treatment; Xiaolin went deep into the community, carried out epidemic prevention and control, and blocked the spread of the epidemic on a large-scale front; Zhang Boli, relying on the strong laboratory and rear, combined with the clinical data of the frontline to screen effective prescriptions, to provide effective combat “weapons” for frontline operations…. ..The three academician teams conducted syndrome differentiation and treatment of the new crown from different perspectives, and issued a “prescription” for Wuhan to condense the wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine. Classic Recipe.

How to innovatively present the “breakthroughs” of traditional Chinese medicine in the process of anti-epidemic? Zhang Wei, Chief Content Officer of Youku Pan-Cultural and Entertainment Content Center, introduced that “Chinese Medicine has a Prescription” adheres to the creative concept of “little people, true heroes, big feelings, and positive energy”, gives full play to the advantages of the Internet’s youthful voice and big data, and uses scientific and traditional culture. Show the story of traditional Chinese medicine from a dual perspective. For example, Youku used the imagery technique of Go game in the program to express the principle of traditional Chinese medicine that “medicine is like using a soldier”, and at the same time made map animations to clearly depict the “march route” of each TCM team. The program also uses Chinese medicine-related medical equipment, ancient paintings, simulated vision and other techniques to carry out concrete disassembly, allowing the audience to gradually understand the principles of Chinese medicine treatment. Real images and dynamic presentations help audiences build a more intuitive sensory experience. At the end of each issue, tips on diet and daily life are attached, explaining pharmacological knowledge and life advice.

As the first online documentary focusing on Chinese medicine’s anti-epidemic documentary work, “National Medicine Prescription” fills the gap in the creation of Chinese medicine’s anti-epidemic audio-visual literature and art. “An important mission of documentary creation is to carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture, which is the responsibility and responsibility of the online audio-visual platform.” Zhang Wei said.

Youku is the first audio-visual platform in the industry to lay out humanistic documentary. In recent years, under the guidance of the Network Audio-visual Department of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, Youku has been actively using its network advantages, taking a firm stand on the people’s stand, and telling Chinese stories. A large number of online documentary boutiques, such as “Light Chaser”, “Winter and Spring Return”, and “All the Way to the North”, have created images of history and times from multiple perspectives, such as poverty alleviation, ecological construction, fighting the epidemic, and the centenary of the founding of the party. In the past two years, Youku has 8 documentaries selected as the “Annual Excellent Online Audio-visual Works” by the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, and has been awarded the “Annual Outstanding Documentary Broadcasting Platform” for two consecutive years.

It is reported that Youku will also release the documentary “Happy China” in the follow-up. The film takes “people’s happiness” as the starting point, combines 5G technology, interactive technology, big data, virtual reality and other innovative means, through the innovative narrative method of “technology + art”, to record the ordinary life of ordinary people from all walks of life and Struggle for life, in the individual, see the Chinese spirit.