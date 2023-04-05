ROME – For Italians, the Automotive sector is the most virtuous economic sector in our country, that is, the one that more than others has made the right choices for the future in the last 12 months, with 44% of the votes. But despite the appreciation for the progress of the industry, there is still progress to be made, especially in terms of sustainability. Because the car must be sustainable both for the environment and in the social sphere.

While the high cost of the electric car and the inadequate recharging infrastructure currently make it a not fully democratic means of transport. In short, the electric drive is an innovative push that goes in the right direction, but is not yet complete. In summary, this is what emerges from the “Post-Invasion 2022/2023” survey by Omnicom PR Group, which analyzed in 2022 the reputation of eight key sectors of the Italian economy, with 64 brands associated with them, through the eyes of over two thousand consumers.





The survey shows that at the top of consumers’ attention is the request to Automotive companies for products and services with “greater value for the consumer”. That is, capable of bringing added value to the community as a whole, not just to an elite, such as greater transparency on production and labour, origins of raw materials, certifications, etc. While the request to create products capable of “taking care of the environment”, which in 2020, the year of the pandemic, appeared in first place, fell to second place two years later. As if the sector had already discounted the innovation of the electric car, which had instead taken on very positive connotations in the past. Now, the benefit of lower CO emissions 2 it is expected to be supported by a greater use of renewable sources for the production of electricity. And there is also the need for a whole series of alternative and sustainable sources and above all hydrogen.

Furthermore, 60% of the sample indicated the Automotive sector as a sector in which they prefer ”that companies keep the price of their products low and that they do not ask the consumer to pay more for the fact that they are committed to causes and objectives of common interest”. In short, Italian consumers expect efficient innovation that is not paid for exclusively by them. “It is reasonable to think – explains Marcello Laugelli, Automotive Lead of Omnicom PR Group Italia – that the transition phase underway in the Automotive sector makes the average consumer confused and distrustful”.

In particular, the survey shows that the consumer ”admits that there is sufficiently frequent communication and senses great potential, but does not see a real ‘greater value’ in the solutions and products offered. In any case, companies in the sector are recognized as having financial stability, to the detriment of the staggering increase in energy costs, the shortage of microchips, the gigantic industrial transformation and sales volumes”.

From a generational point of view, the most active in the Automotive sector are the Millennials (born between the 1980s and early 1990s), who favor the opportunity to experiment with innovation without giving in to ostentation, paying particular attention to effectiveness. Once the value in the product/service has been recognized, they also ask that the company that produces it share its own universe of values, which has respect for the environment as an important element. They love to share their experience on social media, becoming an engine of opinion. And they will make up 50% of the population in Italy in 2030.