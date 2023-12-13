Cars, how important is the brand? Here are the 10 that are worth the most

MILAN – Interbrand is a consultancy company regarded with extreme respect in the world of finance and business. For about twenty years now it has published a ranking of the 100 best brands in the world based on their economic value. The ranking takes into consideration not only financial results but also influence on the public and competitive potential. With these premises, it is not surprising that Apple continues to be at the top of the 2023 ranking, with an estimated value of over 502 billion dollars. Following are Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Samsung. However, there is no shortage of car manufacturers’ brands, for which we have compiled a separate Top 10.

1 – Toyota

Among car manufacturers, Toyota occupies a prominent position in the ranking of the best brands in the world. In fact, it confirms itself in sixth place overall, immediately behind the brands mentioned at the beginning. It has a valuation of 64 billion and 506 million dollars, with a growth rate of 8% which confirms the potential of a truly global manufacturer.

2 – Mercedes-Benz

The Stuttgart brand has gained an absolute position compared to 2022, also thanks to a growth rate of 9%. It has an estimated value close to that of Toyota with 61 billion and 414 million dollars, also the result of a policy that does not exclude any type of vehicle or propulsion from production, with an eye to both prestige and more affordable models.

3 – Bmw

Like Mercedes-Benz, BMW also does not neglect any option in the range of production that also includes motorcycles. The result is a growth of 10% compared to the previous year with three positions recovered in a ranking that saw the Bavarian brand enter the absolute Top 10, in tenth place. The estimated value of BMW is 51 billion and 157 million dollars.

4 – Tesla

Unquestionably a leader in the field of electric car production, and even almost a totem for adept buyers, Tesla remains in twelfth place overall among the most important brands in the world according to Interbrand. Growing 4% from 2022 to the end of this year, Elon Musk’s company is worth an estimated $49 billion and $937 million.

5 – Honda

You have to go down more than one notch in Interbrand’s 2023 ranking to find another automotive brand. In twenty-seventh place overall we find Honda, which has lost one position compared to 2022 despite a 7% growth in brand value. Which is estimated to be 24 billion and 412 million thanks to the global production of cars, motorcycles and even airplanes.

6 – Hyundai

The Korean brand is definitely growing and has gained three positions in the overall ranking, rising to thirty-second place. A true economic power, the group to which the car manufacturer belongs is also active in the construction, naval and steel fields. The brand’s valuation is 20 billion and 412 million dollars, with a growth rate of 18% compared to 2022.

7 – Audi

The propensity towards future and futuristic mobility, with particular attention to electric mobility, has guaranteed Audi the forty-fifth position overall in the ranking drawn up by Interbrand. This with the recovery of one place from 2022 to today and a growth rate of 9% of the estimated value. Which, for its part, amounts to 16 billion and 352 million dollars

8 – Porsche

Despite production numbers that are decidedly lower than those of the brands ahead of it in the ranking, Porsche ranks very well. In fact, it is ranked forty-seventh overall in the world with a range of elite models that continue to fascinate customers. It has gained six positions since 2022 with an estimated value of 16 billion and 215 million dollars.

9 – Volkswagen

Perhaps a little less prestigious than those of Audi and Porsche which are in the same group, the Volkswagen brand remains well in the ranking with fiftieth place overall. Compared to 2022, it has lost two positions with an estimated value that has increased by only 2% in the last 12 months. For the record, it amounts to 15 billion and 140 million according to Interbrand’s valuation.

10 – Ford

Not too far behind Volkswagen in terms of estimated value, Ford is fifty-first in the ranking. For the blue oval brand, growth limited to 3% from 2022 and in the meantime a lost place, with an estimated value of 14 billion and 867 million dollars. For the record, among the 100 brands in the ranking there are still Nissan (in place number 63), Ferrari (70) and Kia (88).

