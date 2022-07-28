ROME – The physical dealership beats the online purchase. 95% of Italians currently prefer to start and conclude the negotiation for the purchase of the car from a real dealer. Online purchases do not take off due to the low trust of users for the web, still seen as complicated and unsafe, but also due to the inability to carry out a test drive before signing the contract. This was revealed by the new instant survey “Buying a car online, are we ready?”, Conducted by Areté in July to verify the spread of new digital ways of buying a car. First of all, the study has established which are the tools most used today to purchase products and services online: 55% of the interviewed sample uses the mobile phone, 40% uses the classic PC, and only 5% does not make purchases in this way. In the specific case of the purchase of cars, six out of ten Italians still prefer to contact the traditional dealership, three out of ten are interested in receiving advice via digital channels to then conclude the sale in the car showroom and only 5% declare themselves ready to go. all digital purchase.

The latter percentage, however, rises to 16% if we take into consideration the range of potential “digital natives” buyers (under 30 years of age), who are more accustomed to the use of new technologies. The study shows that the purchase in the dealership is still considered the safest, most reliable method able to offer a better consultancy service, while digital consultancy is appreciated for the convenience of complete remote management. Furthermore, for the few who already currently benefit from the entire online purchase process, the added value is offered by the purchase cost judged to be lower than that incurred in the car showroom. The research also highlighted the two main factors that limit the use of new forms of digital purchasing: 60% of the sample did not choose this method because they find it complicated, unsafe and impersonal, and 32% for the impossibility. to test the car. In fact, the test drive represents a fundamental moment for the final choice of the car to buy, so much so that 73% consider it an indispensable step.

In short, the visit in person, at the dealership, remains the epicenter of the bargaining and only 13% of the interviewees prefer to conduct the negotiation in virtual form (9%) or by telephone (4%), while to verify the feasibility of the purchase and to conclude it, 87% believe it is essential to conduct the negotiations in the car showroom. It should be noted that precisely in the context of the negotiations, the role of the “digital consultant” begins to spread and three out of ten motorists know this figure with 18% of the sample declaring themselves ready to share useful information with him for the final purchase. From this figure we mainly expect to receive info on the characteristics of the car and test drive videos. “The study demonstrates how the totally digital purchasing process does not take off among potential car buyers – underlines Massimo Ghenzer, president of Areté – who find it complicated and, moreover, does not allow the test drive of the car, considered a fundamental moment. However, it is important to note that Italians expect a more accessible and transparent price from the online process ”.