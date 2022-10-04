Listen to the audio version of the article

Carthusia grows in Japan and chooses Nagoya for the opening of the first single-brand store within the historic Matsuzakaya department stores, responding to an increase in interest from the Japanese market in the Capri brand.

Present with its collections in the Land of the Rising Sun for years, the new opening follows that of the first corner which took place in recent months within Gente di Mare, multibr + and in the luxury store Grand Front in Osaka which offers the public a selection of Italian brands of excellence.

Matsuzakaya, home of the store in Nagoya, is instead a real symbol of tradition and innovation for Japan. One of the oldest department stores in the world – the business began in 1611 – initially it was a wholesale manufacture of Japanese silk and lacquer kimonos. In 1736 the company opens to retail and with the Meiji era, which marks the transition to a new political-administrative vision that also coincides with the opening of ports and the start of economic-commercial exchanges, in 1910 the Matsuzakaya shop turns into a western-style department store. In 1924, the Tokyo branch in Ginza becomes the first department store in Japan where customers can keep their shoes anywhere inside (before that, they were left in the cloakroom). Today Matsuzakaya is one of the four department stores in Nagoya.

«Next year Carthusia will celebrate 75 years of activity. Internationalization and consolidation on new markets are undisputed priorities for the company – comments Virginia Ruocco, brand manager of Carthusia -. The opening of the Nagoya store is a great challenge that we have supported with conviction. We are very proud of the international recognition that our brand has won alongside the major protagonists of Made in Italy already present at Matsuzakaya. The evolution of the brand, which from this year is also officially historic, is increasingly opening up to an interpretation linked to lifestyle that transcends its origins in the strict sense. It wants to express authentic values, appreciated and sought after all over the world. We hope to be able to announce the opening of other stores soon, starting from a market that has always looked with admiration to the products of our country ».