Carthusia turns 75 and from Capri accelerates to Asia and the Middle East

«By the end of 2023 we will open our first flagship store in Milan in the Brera area, the area where quality perfumery brands are concentrated. For a few years we have been present in the Central Station with temporary stores. The results and the strategic evidence of the city had already directed us in this direction some time ago. Now the various aspects of the project have taken on concrete contours and we can announce the novelty. On an international level, we are very much projected towards the markets of the Apac area, on which we are already present and which respond enthusiastically to our brand and to the authenticity of the made in Italy that we offer. Two other particularly important openings are planned, in Tokyo and Hong Kong, but development plans in Korea, in Seoul, are also under consideration. Another market that responds very well to our brand is the United States and we are evaluating some options to expand our presence on that too». Silvio Ruocco, CEO of Carthusia, the historical Capri brand of perfumery that celebrates 75 years of activity, speaks with enthusiasm even if the legend that accompanies it has its roots in the 1300s.

In 1380 the prior father of the Certosa di San Giacomo, caught off guard by the news of the coming to Capri of the sovereign Giovanna d’Angiò, prepared a collection of the most beautiful flowers on the island. Those flowers remained for three days in the same water and when it was time to throw them away, the prior realized that the water had acquired a mysterious fragrance for him.

so that he turned to the religious scholar in alchemy who identified the origin of

that perfume in the Garofilium silvestre of Capri. That water was the first perfume

of Capri. This is the legend. History, on the other hand, tells that in 1948 the prior of the Certosa found the old formulas of perfumes, under license from the Pope, he revealed them to a chemist

Piedmontese who thus created the smallest laboratory in the world, naming it

Carthusia, i.e. Certosa. Today the tradition is perpetuated with the production methods used by the Carthusian friars, prepared with natural raw materials and hand-wrapped products.

The brand is present in over 800 points of sale worldwide with distribution centers in North America, Australia, Japan, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan and flagship stores in Capri, the Amalfi Coast, Naples, Rome and Nagoya. «We are evaluating, particularly in the Middle East, some partnerships that will allow us to make a decisive breakthrough also in this currently undiscovered area – continues the CEO -. However, our growth model is consistent with the brand’s DNA and favors careful development, made up of steps that follow one another with a view to solid and sustainable construction, which does not distort us».

Meanwhile, to celebrate its first 75 years, the brand has reconquered a symbolic place in Capri: the newsstand in the Piazzetta which, since May, at the foot of the Clock Tower, right at the access point to one of the best-known places in the Isola, hosts the eau de parfum created, or reinterpreted over time, by the brand, from the first – Aria di Capri, Fiori di Capri and Gelsomini di Capri – to the more recent Terra Mia, Tuberosa, A’mmare, up to the classics for him – 1681, Numero Uno, Carthusia Uomo, passing through Corallium, Capri Forget Me Not, Mediterraneo, Via Camerelle, Ligea La Sirena, Io Capri, Carthusia Lady up to

Essence of the Park.

“We are always open to projects of this nature. We support initiatives ranging from education to respect and care for the local area – Capri, a bit like Venice, is very exposed to tourism that often leaves its mark… – to others for the protection of individuals at various levels – adds l ‘to -. Contributing to initiatives that the community can benefit from is intrinsic to the way we intend to do business. On the product level, however, a truly eco-sustainable reinterpretation of all our products is in progress, but it is a very important project which requires serious analyses, time and adequate investments».

