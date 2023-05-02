Cartier and global brand ambassador Elle Fanning (Elle Fanning) jointly interpret the Grain de Café series

Cartier is proud to announce actress Elle Fanning as its newest global brand ambassador with a modern take on the Grain de Café collection.

Elle Fanning will wear Grain de Café jewelry to attend the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, marking the official launch of her collaboration with the brand on the occasion of this fashion event.

Introduced in 1938 by Jeanne Toussaint, then creative director, the Grain de Café collection became an iconic jewelery creation in the 1950s. This series was loved by the newly crowned Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco at the time. Through her interpretation, the works have attracted global attention, adding magnificence and elegance.

This series of jewelry is rooted in Cartier’s aesthetic and stylistic vocabulary: the finely crafted gold or rose gold sparkles, reminiscent of the bright sunshine of the Côte d’Azur, making the wearer feel as if he is in a warm light. The work adopts the pure shape of coffee beans, inlaid with diamonds or red tourmalines, turning ordinary into precious.

Grace Kelly’s personality and talent are the inspiration for Elle Fanning’s upcoming campaign, which captures the elegance of the French Riviera and the Golden Age of Cinema.

“I am honored to be Cartier’s global brand ambassador. The Grain de Café series embodies Cartier’s unique style and exquisite craftsmanship. With extremely delicate gold craftsmanship, it sublimates inspiration from everyday life into precious jewelry. The works are not only elegant and gorgeous, And it’s an honor to be in this collection.” – Elle Fanning

“In order to show the beauty, creative heritage and brilliance of the Grain de Café series, we invited Elle Fanning, who is full of talent, conviction and enthusiasm, to interpret it. The world of cinema shines. As the brand’s new global ambassador, she shines in front of the camera, embodying the Grain de Café collection and the advertising film, which pays homage to the collection’s most famous wearer, Princess Grace of Monaco.” — —Arnaud Carrez, Cartier Senior Vice President, Director of Global Marketing and Communications