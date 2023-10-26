Home » Cartier Unveils New LE VOYAGE RECOMMENCÉ High-End Jewelry Exhibition in Beijing
Cartier Unveils New LE VOYAGE RECOMMENCÉ High-End Jewelry Exhibition in Beijing

Cartier Unveils New LE VOYAGE RECOMMENCÉ High-End Jewelry Exhibition in Beijing

Cartier Unveils New LE VOYAGE RECOMMENCÉ High-End Jewelry Exhibition in Beijing

Beijing, China – Cartier, the renowned luxury jewelry and watch brand, recently treated guests to a spectacular showcase of their new LE VOYAGE RECOMMENCÉ high-end jewelry exhibition. The event took place at the prestigious Prince’s Mansion in Beijing and featured over 380 exquisite works, including the brand’s latest creations.

To celebrate the launch of the LE VOYAGE RECOMMENCÉ series, Cartier hosted a grand dinner at the iconic Juyongguan Great Wall on October 20th and 21st. The event was attended by Mr. CYRILLE VIGNERON, Global President and CEO of Cartier, and Ms. CÉCILE NAOUR, CEO of Cartier China, who warmly invited celebrities from various fields to partake in the festivities. This special gathering not only showcased Cartier’s unparalleled high-end jewelry but also paid homage to the cultural heritage of China.

Among the illustrious guests present at the dinner was Gong Li, Cartier’s global high-end jewelry ambassador. Joining her were esteemed brand ambassadors such as Lily Collins, Song Jia, Wang Jiaer, Li Xian, and Bai Jingting. Additionally, acclaimed director and producer Peter Chan, world diving champion Guo Jingjing, and talented young actress Zhang Jingyi also graced the event.

The launch dinner featured breathtaking performances by renowned musicians Chang Shilei and Karen Mok. International supermodels Wang Wenqin, Pei Bei, Zhao Lei, and Jin Dachuan added to the glamour by showcasing the style and charm of the LE VOYAGE RECOMMENCÉ high jewelry collection.

This collection takes jewelry enthusiasts on a journey that melds the essence of Eastern and Western cultures, tradition, and modernity. Cartier’s ability to seamlessly integrate these elements is evident in every piece of the LE VOYAGE RECOMMENCÉ series.

The exhibition was a visual feast, with each jewelry piece adorned by the guests adding to the allure. Gong Li, Cartier’s global high-end jewelry ambassador, wore Cartier’s MIROITEMENT necklaces and rings, MANOUR earrings, and REPTILIS watches. Lily Collins dazzled in the NAUHA necklace and earrings, and LEVARE ring from the LE VOYAGE RECOMMENCÉ series. Meanwhile, Song Jia showcased the SAMBULA necklace and earrings, Wang Jiaer adorned himself with the BAILONG brooch and PASHA DE CARTIER series tourbillon watch, Li Xian donned a shield-shaped clip-on brooch and a SANTOS DE CARTIER watch, and Bai Jingting enhanced his look with a PANTHÈRE DE CARTIER brooch and RÉVÉLATION D’UNE PANTHÈRE Cartier Cheetah watch.

Cartier’s LE VOYAGE RECOMMENCÉ high-end jewelry exhibition proved to be a celebration of both artistic excellence and cultural integration. By seamlessly blending various influences and inspirations, Cartier continues to cement its status as a trailblazer in the world of luxury jewelry.

About Cartier:

Cartier is a French luxury jewelry and watch manufacturer. Founded in Paris in 1847 by Louis-François Cartier, the brand has become synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship, timeless design, and unparalleled elegance. With a rich heritage spanning over 170 years, Cartier continues to create exceptional jewelry pieces and watches that are treasured around the world.

