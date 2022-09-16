Listen to the audio version of the article

«When I hear that textiles are a mature sector, even before I understand what exactly my interlocutor means, I smile: how could it be otherwise, I wonder … every industrial revolution has begun with textiles. But the point is that our sector continues to be revolutionary ». Laura Colnaghi Calissoni, president of the Carvico group, thus begins the story of the first 60 years of the company she leads and of which she is a shareholder since her husband’s premature death in 2005. It takes just a few minutes to understand that she is an exceptional woman: graduated in jurisprudence is passionate about art but also about sport (she has 14 world titles at the Master cross-country ski championships). She embodies the gentle strength of successful female leadership and at the same time the clarity that only women know how to have when they become aware of their abilities.

Three out of five costumes made with their fabrics

Maybe he could even give courses, but it is clear that he simply prefers to let his actions talk, rather than explain them in detail. It makes an exception for this important anniversary, alongside Stefano Eretti, CEO of Carvico, a company founded in 1962 around which the group of the same name grew up. “Over the years there have been many changes in the textile-fashion supply chain, in Lombardy, in Italy and in the world. Today, dimensions are also important to compete on a global level – explains Eretti -. Carvico specializes in warp-knit and stretch fabrics and we are world leaders in this segment. Just think of the data on swimwear: three out of five in the world are made with fabrics made in Carvico. We also have a small division that deals with home textiles, but in a moment so full of unknowns like this we want to focus on the core business ».

80% export and 1000 employees (of which 800 in Italy)

In addition to the main company, which is based in Bergamo, the group includes two other Lombard companies, Jersey Lomellina and Eurojersey, specialized in circular stretch fabrics for underwear, beachwear and fitness, and, in the case of the second, also for brands of high-end. There are also two companies abroad, Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing, based in Vietnam, and Carvico Ethiopia. In 2021 the turnover exceeded 260 million, with an export of 80% and a thousand employees worldwide, 600 of which in Italy. «We have faced many crises, even before Covid. The problem with the current one is that the energy variable is almost entirely out of our control and the part of the supply chain where we are is in effect energy-intensive – underlines Laura Colnaghi -. The price lists will be adequate, there are not many choices, but we will not cut investments in training and research, which are the only way to go beyond the present and plan for the future ». Although not listed, the Carvico group has ESG standards that any investor would like, from attention to people to the environment, through internal meritocracy and the percentage of women at the highest management levels. “I am not entirely convinced by the pink quotas, I would prefer to address the inequalities, which certainly exist in Italy, bridging the cultural gaps that I still see in our country – explains the president of Carvico -. Men must learn to share the responsibilities of parenting, for example, but women must not fall into the trap of always blaming others for their failures. We need more responsibility on the part of everyone, individuals, companies, institutions ».

Recycled fabrics are worth 40% of sales

In 2022 Carvico also celebrates another anniversary, recalls the CEO Eretti, the ten years of the fabrics born from the collaboration with Aquafil for the Econyl yarn. «The Vita, Vita Power, Revolutional®Eco, Norway, Pantelleria, X-Eco fabrics and many others will be born from the Carvico research and development laboratory. Now the sale of recycled fabrics represents 40% of the total sales of the group and we are world exclusivists of fabrics made with Econyl yarn for the beachwear sector ». Laura Colnaghi has no doubts about the sensitivity of the youngest to the environment: «Many of our customers are already“ native environmentalists ”today. Carvico was born in 1962 but, like many Italian companies, it has always been attentive to the impact on the community and the environment. What is now called sustainability is part of our DNA ».