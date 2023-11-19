Casa Dalí: A Glimpse into Salvador Dalí’s Surreal Home

Barcelona interior design magazine Apartamento has announced the launch of a new 96-page hardcover book titled “Casa Dalí”. The book was photographed by emerging artist Coco Capitán and showcases the appearance of the Costa Brava residence of the legendary Spanish artist Salvador Dalí.

The house, with its surreal exterior design, reflects Salvador Dalí’s creative style. The twisted and asymmetrical exterior is made of a mixture of white stone and cement stacks, and features an entrance with an egg-shaped wooden door, echoing the giant egg model on the roof. The book also provides insights into the interior of the house, offering a glimpse of taxidermy, porcelain, paintings, books, creative equipment, as well as rooms such as bedrooms and studios.

In addition to the captivating images, “Casa Dalí” includes textual annotations and chapters, including an original poem by Coco Capitán and an introduction written by Oscar Tusquets Blanca, Salvador Dalí’s friend for 15 years. Tusquets Blanca asserts at the beginning of the book, “After Salvador Dalí moved here, he claims he is the first Spaniard to see the sunrise every day.”

The purchase of “Casa Dalí” is significant as the house served as Dalí’s main residence and studio in the 1930s, where he created many of his famous works, including “The Persistence of Memory.”

The book is now available for purchase on the Apartamento website, priced at €49. Interested readers are encouraged to explore the stunning visuals and captivating history captured within “Casa Dalí”.

Share this: Facebook

X

