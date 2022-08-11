Home Entertainment CASETiFY and Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story Launch Collaborative Collection
CASETiFY has officially launched the latest merchandise in collaboration with Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story. This exclusive cooperation makes the unrestrained and childlike world of “Toy Story” jump out of the screen, and ingeniously combines with CASETiFY’s best-selling accessories to reproduce the innocent, fun, warm and loving toy world for fans. Consumers can add personalization to CASETiFY’s iconic drop-resistant covers, super-drop-resistant covers, and degradable covers, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Tris, Spring Dog, Egghead Couple, Hug. Elements such as Embracing Dragon, Ham, Shepherdess, Heart Horse, Three-Eyed Monster, Strawberry Bear, Little Fork, Bonnie, and Duck recreate the beautiful pictures in my childhood memories. The range will be available exclusively on the CASETiFY Co-Lab app within two weeks of launch, with retail prices starting at RMB 399.

