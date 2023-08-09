CASETiFY and Louvre Museum Collaborate Again, Bringing Art to Trendy Accessories

CASETiFY Collaborates with the Louvre Museum for Second Wave of Art-inspired Accessories

August 9, 2021

CASETiFY, a leading technology accessories brand, has announced the launch of its second collaboration series with the prestigious Louvre Museum. This partnership aims to showcase world-renowned artworks on trendy tech accessories and provide personalized customization services.

The new series centers around two iconic elements of the Louvre Museum – the legendary painting “Mona Lisa” and the glass pyramid that adorns the museum’s entrance. The collection features an enlarged design inspired by the glass structure of the pyramid and the intricate rhombus pattern formed by the interweaving of metal and glass. This unique combination of art and fashion design reflects the modern perspective of the collaboration.

In addition to the striking accessories, CASETiFY offers a customizable option for customers who want to express their creativity. Consumers can visit the brand’s official website and design their very own “museum tickets” which can be incorporated into their personalized Louvre mobile phone cases.

The Louvre x CASETiFY collaboration series will be officially released on August 9. It will include designs inspired by famous artworks from the Louvre, such as “Mona Lisa,” “Victory of Samothrace,” and “The Sphinx.” The retail prices of these art-inspired works start from RMB 179.

Art enthusiasts and tech lovers alike are encouraged not to miss out on this unique opportunity to own a piece of cultural history in the form of trendy accessories. Whether it’s the timeless beauty of the “Mona Lisa” or the awe-inspiring presence of “The Sphinx,” the collaboration aims to bring art closer to everyday life and to create a seamless fusion of art and technology.

