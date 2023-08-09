Home » CASETiFY and Louvre Museum Collaborate Again, Bringing Art to Trendy Accessories
Entertainment

CASETiFY and Louvre Museum Collaborate Again, Bringing Art to Trendy Accessories

by admin
CASETiFY and Louvre Museum Collaborate Again, Bringing Art to Trendy Accessories

CASETiFY Collaborates with the Louvre Museum for Second Wave of Art-inspired Accessories

August 9, 2021

CASETiFY, a leading technology accessories brand, has announced the launch of its second collaboration series with the prestigious Louvre Museum. This partnership aims to showcase world-renowned artworks on trendy tech accessories and provide personalized customization services.

The new series centers around two iconic elements of the Louvre Museum – the legendary painting “Mona Lisa” and the glass pyramid that adorns the museum’s entrance. The collection features an enlarged design inspired by the glass structure of the pyramid and the intricate rhombus pattern formed by the interweaving of metal and glass. This unique combination of art and fashion design reflects the modern perspective of the collaboration.

In addition to the striking accessories, CASETiFY offers a customizable option for customers who want to express their creativity. Consumers can visit the brand’s official website and design their very own “museum tickets” which can be incorporated into their personalized Louvre mobile phone cases.

The Louvre x CASETiFY collaboration series will be officially released on August 9. It will include designs inspired by famous artworks from the Louvre, such as “Mona Lisa,” “Victory of Samothrace,” and “The Sphinx.” The retail prices of these art-inspired works start from RMB 179.

Art enthusiasts and tech lovers alike are encouraged not to miss out on this unique opportunity to own a piece of cultural history in the form of trendy accessories. Whether it’s the timeless beauty of the “Mona Lisa” or the awe-inspiring presence of “The Sphinx,” the collaboration aims to bring art closer to everyday life and to create a seamless fusion of art and technology.

See also  The Return of the Fog Theater, the reality-themed suspense drama "The Octagonal Pavilion Mysterious Fog" starts airing

For more information and to explore the Louvre x CASETiFY collaboration series, please visit the CASETiFY website.

You may also like

in Río Negro the distribution of the 1,800...

The “ethical” dress signed by Gaia Segattini

The 2023 Women’s World Cup breaks attendance records...

The Summer of ’96: Union LA x Bephies...

Natural and organic cosmetics, the “Global Guide” by...

Córdoba: four arrested for a piranha robbery of...

Actress Faces Backlash for Voicing Disapproval of New...

The march to the Legislature began and there...

Travis Scott Announces ‘Utopia Presents Circus Maximus’ North...

It is not the duty of parents to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy