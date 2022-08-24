Home Entertainment CASETiFY and “Street Fighter” to create the latest joint series | HYPEBEAST
CASETiFY announced that it will join hands with the classic fighting game “Fighting Whirlwind Street Fighter” to create the latest joint series to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the game. In particular, the initial screen and battle scenes of the game will be brought together with accessories of the joint series, inviting players from all over the world to experience the classic undefeated fighting. A tribute to the game “Fighting Whirlwind”.

This series includes a mirror phone case inspired by the game casting screen, which allows users to imagine themselves as street fighters in the game “Kmbat Whirlwind” through the function of mirroring, and duel with classic characters; A custom service that lets players who love Kombat Whirlwind add their names to their character phone cases and imagine going head-to-head with Chun-Li, Ryu, and Guile.

In addition, a limited-edition lens-type mobile phone case is specially launched in the joint series, featuring the street fighting queen Chun Li as the protagonist, recreating her classic move “Bai Lie Foot”, which can show Bai Lie Foot through dynamic stereo image effects With the Shenwei, consumers can also enjoy Chunli’s heroic appearance by tilting the phone left and right. The price starts from NT$1,850.

In addition, as AirPods and AirPods Pro Accessories such as protective cases, magnetic wireless charging disks, flat-fit ring holders, and stainless steel thermos, priced from NT$ $720 Yuanzhi $2,150 yuan, will be 8 moon 31 It will be officially on sale from today, and you will have the opportunity to get a limited edition “Kombat Whirlwind Mini Arcade 3D Paper Model.

