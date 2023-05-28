Casino del Rio seeks operations analyst to work on online platform

The company Empreendimientos Crown SA has just launched a call to select an operations analyst. The new professional must guarantee the proper functioning of the operation by managing deviations in the procedure, operation of the Casinos del Rio online platform and inquiries received from customers and users. The work location is in Cipolletti.

Main tasks

– Monitor online operations.

– Receive customer inquiries regarding the service and/or controls and refer them to the corresponding sectors for immediate management.

– Daily coordination with the Marketing and Customer Service teams.

– Make weekly operation reports and/or reports on demand.

– Carry out monitoring to guarantee the traceability of customer query resolutions as well as deviations from the platform.

Requirements

– Gender: Indistinct.

– Age: 25 to 40.

– Excellent interpersonal skills.

– Knowledge and/or experience in process management and documentation is valued.

– Excellent oral and written expression.

– Language: English – Intermediate level knowledge (Text comprehension, Writing).

– Mastery of Spreadsheets.

Modality of contracting

– Face-to-face modality.

– Permanent effective position.

Interested applicants should send CV to:

[email protected]



