Casinos Del Río seeks a Graphic Designer to work at Cipolletti

Emprendimientos Crown SA will select a Graphic Designer for its Establishment in the town of Cipolletti.
within the requirements to fill the position the following stand out:
• Gender: Indistinct.
• Experience: two years
• Studies: Complete secondary (Exclusive)
• Training: Graphic designer, digital animation, illustration
• Good handling of Adobe package (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, After Effects)
• Training in UX-UI (desirable)
• Capacity for teamwork
• Organized profile, with excellent interpersonal relationships
• Full time availability (fixed schedule)
How to apply
Application only by e-mail to:
Indicate for reference: “Designer-MKT”.