Casinos Del Río seeks a Graphic Designer to work at Cipolletti

Casinos Del Río seeks a Graphic Designer to work at Cipolletti

Emprendimientos Crown SA will select a Graphic Designer for its Establishment in the town of Cipolletti.

within the requirements to fill the position the following stand out:

• Gender: Indistinct.

• Experience: two years

• Studies: Complete secondary (Exclusive)

• Training: Graphic designer, digital animation, illustration

• Good handling of Adobe package (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, After Effects)

• Training in UX-UI (desirable)

• Capacity for teamwork

• Organized profile, with excellent interpersonal relationships

• Full time availability (fixed schedule)

How to apply

Application only by e-mail to:

[email protected]

Indicate for reference: “Designer-MKT”.


