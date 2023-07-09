Casinos Del Río seeks operator for camera monitoring in Cipolletti

Emprendimientos Crown SA will select Operators for the CCTV Sector (camera monitoring) for its Establishment in the town of Cipolletti.

They are requirements to apply:

• Age: 21 to 35 years.

• Gender: Indistinct.

• Experience: Two years in a similar position.

• Studies: Complete secondary (Exclusive).

• Good use of the Office package advanced.

• Observation capacity and concentration.

• Good writing for reporting.

• Availability for rotating work shifts.

How to apply



Application only by e-mail to:

[email protected]

Indicate for reference: “CCTV Operator – Cipo”.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

