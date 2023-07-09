Casinos Del Río seeks operator for camera monitoring in Cipolletti

15
Emprendimientos Crown SA will select Operators for the CCTV Sector (camera monitoring) for its Establishment in the town of Cipolletti.
They are requirements to apply:
• Age: 21 to 35 years.
• Gender: Indistinct.
• Experience: Two years in a similar position.
• Studies: Complete secondary (Exclusive).
• Good use of the Office package advanced.
• Observation capacity and concentration.
• Good writing for reporting.
• Availability for rotating work shifts.
How to apply
Application only by e-mail to:
Indicate for reference: “CCTV Operator – Cipo”.