ITZY

On February 21, 2023, Casio officially announced the appointment of ITZY, a popular Korean five-member female idol group, in Tokyo.G-SHOCK watch official global brand spokesperson。

ITZY is a Korean female idol group affiliated to JYP Entertainment, consisting of five members: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. Since its debut in February 2019, ITZY has received great support from many fans around the world, most of whom are female fans in their twenties from Asian countries.

Casio launched its first model since 1983G-SHOCK watchSince then, the series has quickly established its market position with unparalleled shock resistance and unique design, and has consistently brought these qualities into collaborations in sports, fashion, music, art and other fields. In addition, G-SHOCK is also committed to further developing the ladies’ watch market, continuously launching smaller versions of popular watches and slimmer watch series to meet the needs of users of different genders.

Powerful individual songs and cool performances endow ITZY with an infectious stage charm, which fits well with G-SHOCK’s tenacious brand concept, so Casio decided to sign the group as its new brand spokesperson. Casio will shoot ITZY’s G-SHOCK print and video advertisements in Japan and other parts of Asia in order to more effectively convey the G-SHOCK worldview to more users, especially young women.

The new global brand spokesperson ITZY said: “All in us! ITZY has become the global brand spokesperson of Casio G-SHOCK! Join us and witness the unstoppable new look of G-SHOCK and ITZY!”

G-SHOCK watch worn by ITZY

GM-S2100

Based on the GMA-S2100 (a smaller, slimmer version of the GA-2100), the GM-S2100 features a stainless steel metal bezel while maintaining the iconic octagonal shape. The brushed process and metal IP coating outside the bezel bring a luxurious and exquisite light to the watch.





GM-S5600

Inheriting the iconic shape of the first G-SHOCK DW-5000C, the GM-S5600 is presented in a smaller size designed to perfectly fit slender wrists.





GM-S110 is a medium-sized version of GA-110. The digital display is integrated into G-SHOCK with a unique three-dimensional dial. The shiny metallic finish is enhanced by separate brushed and mirrored finishes on the intricately shaped metal bezel.







