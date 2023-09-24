Cassandro: Gael García Bernal Breaks LGBTQ+ Barriers in Exotic Wrestler Biopic

Gael García Bernal Stars in Biopic “Cassandro” Addressing the Life of Exotic Wrestler Saúl Armendáriz

The highly anticipated biopic “Cassandro” has been released on Prime Video, showcasing the life of one of the most influential exotic wrestlers in Lucha Libre, Saúl Armendáriz. The lead role is brilliantly portrayed by renowned actor Gael García Bernal, known for his remarkable performances in films like “Amores Perros” by Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Directed by Roger Ross Williams, the film also features a special appearance by Bad Bunny, a celebrated singer and international icon of urban music. “Cassandro” has already garnered praise from both critics and audiences alike, generating excitement for the upcoming awards season.

In addition to Gael García Bernal, the film boasts a talented cast including Raúl Castillo, Joaquín Cosío, Perla de la Rosa, and El Hijo del Santo.

The stage name “Cassandro” has an intriguing origin. In 1992, the popular Venezuelan soap opera “Kassandra,” starring Coraima Torres and Osvaldo Ríos, inspired Saúl Armendáriz to adopt the name for his wrestling persona. Previously, he had used the names Mister Romano and Wild Rose before settling on Cassandro.

During the filming of the biopic, Cassandro faced significant health challenges. Currently recovering from a brain clot, the wrestler experienced partial paralysis and motor difficulties. Despite these struggles, he is determined to overcome the obstacles and continue his journey.

Residing in El Paso, Texas, Cassandro dedicated the success of the film to his late mother. In a heartfelt interview with De Primera Mano, hosted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Cassandro communicated through signs and written messages due to issues with articulation.

The biopic sheds light on the fighter’s tumultuous life, including his battle with suicidal thoughts following intense pressure while facing Son De Santo. Cassandro fought tirelessly against discrimination faced by the LGBTQ+ community, particularly during the late 20th century.

Reflecting his remarkable career, Cassandro won the National Wrestling Alliance’s Walter Weight in 2005, solidifying his status as an accomplished wrestler.

Directed by the first African-American filmmaker to be honored with the Best Short Documentary award at the Oscar Awards, “Cassandro” delves into the captivating details of the fighter’s life.

With the release of “Cassandro,” Gael García Bernal’s exceptional performance has sparked discussions on whether he will be recognized at prominent film industry awards such as the Oscars or the Golden Globes. The film has been celebrated for its realistic portrayal of a character from the LGBTQ+ community who finds his passion in wrestling.

One of the most notable and controversial scenes in the film depicts a kiss between Gael García, who portrays the Liberace of Lucha Libre, and Bad Bunny, who plays his love interest. In an interview with Time magazine, Bad Bunny reflected on the scene, stating, “He was a bastard. It was my first kiss in a movie, and it was with a man.” The singer expressed his openness and comfort with the scene, adding, “When they asked me to do that, I said, ‘Yes, I’m here for whatever you want.’ It was interesting; I never felt uncomfortable.”

With its captivating storytelling and outstanding performances, “Cassandro” promises to be an impactful and highly praised film that addresses important themes surrounding inclusion, passion, and breaking barriers within the wrestling world.

The biopic is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

