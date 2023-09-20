Cassation revoked the acquittal of Guillermo Moreno in the Papel Prensa case

The Federal Court of Criminal Cassation annulled the acquittal of Guillermo Moreno this weekformer Secretary of Internal Trade, and Daniel Reposo, who was in charge of the General Audit Office of the Nation (SIGEN), accused of allegedly falsifying the minutes of a company meeting Newsprint in 2010. Both were accused of “aggravated ideological falsehood of a public document” and the Cassation judges objected to the acquittal to demand a new pronouncementafter considering that the ruling in question was “arbitrary” with regard to the assessment of the evidence presented against the officials.

Through a resolution signed by judges Mariano Borinsky, Gustavo Hornos and Javier Carbajo, Cassation revoked the ruling issued in May by the Federal Oral Court No. 8 for understanding that there would have been a “departure from the minimum criteria of legal argument.”

Guillermo Moreno. Photo: Telam

Months ago, the former Secretary of Commerce had been acquitted in the framework of the oral trial for the alleged falsification of the minutes of a meeting of the Papel Prensa company.

The Federal Oral Court No. 8, made up of judges Sabrina Namer, María Gabriela López Iñíguez and Nicolás Toselli, had in turn ordered the acquittal of the rest of the accused, among them the former head of the General Sindicature of the Nation (SIGEN) Daniel Reposo. The judicial presentation also involved Beatriz Inés Montoya, Fabio Trossero and Agustín Tarelli, former representatives of the State on the board of Papel Prensa.

Accusation, acquittal and recent appeal of the ruling in the Papel Prensa case

The prosecution maintained that the October 20, 2010when the Papel Prensa meeting had already ended, Moreno and the rest of the defendants arrived at the place where the meeting was being held and had the designation of a SIGEN accountant recorded in a record to certify the firm’s financial statements.

According to the accusation, this annotation contradicted what was voted by the assembly and its incorporation into the minutes was apocryphal. In May, the court acquitted all the defendants and ordered that the “losing party” bear the costs (expenses) of the process.

However, the complainants They appealed this resolution and demanded a three-year prison sentence for Moreno, Reposo, Montoya and Trossero. after insisting that the defendants would be “criminally responsible co-authors of the crime of ideological falsification of a public document aggravated by their status as public officials in abuse of their functions.”

In this framework, the most recent resolution issued by the country’s highest criminal court stressed that “the arbitrariness alleged by the challengers does not result from the sole disagreement with the solution reached by the “a quo” but rather reflects the verification “of a departure from the minimum criteria of legal argument and is based on an analysis of the logical defects of the decision in appeal,” according to the document accessed by the portal. Infobae.

Another of the signing judges, Gustavo Hornos, stated that the premises that supported the acquittal of the accused “They do not find support in the plexus of evidence gathered in the record and do not allow us to reach the conclusion supported by the sentencing officer.”

