■New Express reporter Liang Yanfen

Hayao Miyazaki’s “Laputa in the Sky”: Encountering Beauty

The restored version of “Laputa in the Sky” directed by Japanese animation film master Hayao Miyazaki is officially finalized and will be screened nationwide on Children’s Day on June 1. The film studio recently released a poster of “Encountering Beauty”, showing the girl Xida and the giant metal hand in the air Contact, as if about to open a strange world.

“Castle in the Sky” tells the wonderful adventure story of the boy Baloo and the girl Xida looking for the legendary sky city Laputa. As Studio Ghibli’s first animated feature film, “Laputa in the Sky” is full of appeal no matter the theme of the story or the sound, picture and audio-visual. As Hayao Miyazaki said in the original project of “Castle in the Sky”, “The boy’s dedication to others, friendship and perseverance, the spirit of going forward bravely, and realizing his ideals in the film are the common language that can move modern audiences.”

In the finalized poster of “Encountering Beauty” released this time, a giant metal hand protrudes from the vast sea of ​​clouds, and the girl Xida touches it with a flying stone suspended in the air. Green grass and small flowers grow on the metal fingers, which is cold and destructive. Feeling overwhelmed by the beauty of nature. This scene with great visual impact and imagination makes people even more reverie about the legendary mysterious sky city.

In the preview released at the same time, the boy Balu meets the girl Xida who fell from the sky. Both of them have a yearning for the city of the sky, and the flying stone inherited by the Xida family is the key to the city of the sky. What kind of secret is hidden in that legendary place with advanced technology and a lot of wealth? “Laputa in the Sky” will give every audience a piece of true and pure courage and strength on Children’s Day.

Xin Haicheng’s “Journey to Bell Bud”: Going to the unknown

The movie “Lingya’s Journey” has been scheduled to be released nationwide on March 24. A few days ago, the film studio released the “Go to the People You Like” version of the trailer. With the determination to save Sota, Lingya went to a journey full of unknowns.

“Journey to Bell Bud” is the successor of “Your Name” by Japanese director Makoto Shinkai. ” and “Weathering With You”, the latest masterpiece after “Weathering With You”, performed well at the box office in Japan. The film not only retains Xin Haicheng’s consistent exquisite production, but also contains Xin Haicheng’s philosophical thinking on disasters, nature, family, and the relationship between people over the years. The journey of closing the door of Suzuya and Sota designed in the film, as well as various details of the film, are full of deep meaning.

In the latest preview of the film’s “Go to the People You Like” version, Cao Tai is in danger, and Suzuya chooses to save without hesitation. The sentence “I’m leaving, to the person I like” shows Lingya’s extremely firm determination, and her youthful blood and courage will sweep away the confusion ahead. Suzuya met Sota like a spring breeze, met new friends along the way, and saw all kinds of life, all of which enriched Suzuya’s heart and allowed her to complete self-remodeling and growth.

Earlier, the film was shortlisted for the main competition unit of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival this year. It is the Japanese animation shortlisted for this award again 21 years after Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away”. Director Makoto Shinkai and other creative staff recently appeared at the Berlin Film Festival together and received great attention. “The Journey of Suzuya” has been praised as Makoto Xinkai’s best work so far. Among all the works, it can also be called the best.”