Catalan actress Itziar Castro dies at synchronized swimming show rehearsals

Actress Itziar Castro Dies at 46

The Catalan actress Itziar Castro died last morning in the indoor municipal pool in the Girona town of Lloret de Mar while she was attending light tests for a synchronized swimming show. After feeling unwell and being treated by emergency services, she died from cardiorespiratory arrest.

She was at the municipal pool to attend some technical rehearsals for the synchronized swimming show that former coach of the Spanish team Anna Tarrés was preparing. The Barcelona-based Kallípolis Swimming Club is preparing a Christmas gala titled “A world of fantasy”, which will be held on December 17 at the Club Atlético Barcelona pool.

Itziar Castro became ill a few minutes after one in the morning, while witnessing light tests for the show. Emergency services performed resuscitation maneuvers on the actress until, around two in the morning, they verified that they had had no effect and that she had died, apparently due to cardiorespiratory arrest. Her body was transferred to the Girona Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have opened proceedings and will send the report to the court on duty. The town council indicated that Itziar Castro’s funeral will not be held in Lloret, but the exact location has not been made public.

Castro was known for her activism, and was nominated for the Goya for best new actress for her role in ‘Pieles’ (2017) by Eduardo Casanova. She was also an icon of diversity in the Spanish audiovisual world. Born in Barcelona in 1977, she had notable roles in “Vis a vis” and “Campeones”.

