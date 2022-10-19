ORIGIN is housed in Berlin’s historic Funkhaus complex, next to the Spree River, and complements the teaching provided by Catalyst’s creative production course.

Catalyst, an academy of creative arts and technology housed in Berlin’s historic Funkhaus complex, recently added a Solid State Logic ORIGIN 32-channel analog mixer to the largest of its three large multitrack recording studios. tower. Students in Catalyst’s Creative Audio Production and Sound Engineering courses are using this console.

The new ORIGIN was installed and integrated by the in-house technical team at Catalyst Academy’s K4 control room, named after its original blueprint for the entire building. The sprawling Funkhaus (broadcasting house) complex on the banks of the Spree in the Köpenick district of former East Berlin was built in 1951. At the time, the campus was designed to be the largest radio broadcasting and music production facility in the world at the time.

“The K4 is about 135 square meters[1,450 square feet]of space, and it contains three live studios,” said Nathaniel Suter, Director of Operations at Catalyst. This includes courses from grades 1 to 3, as well as courses towards undergraduate degrees and diplomas. When students are working on a particular recording project, they are divided into different groups, some of whom will work at K4, others Some will be working in some of our other studios. They can get a lot of hands-on opportunities in those studios, especially with ORIGIN.”

The staff at Catalyst chose to upgrade the console in the K4 to SSL ORIGIN during the annual summer development period in 2021. Suter said:

“The ORIGIN is more of an instrument. It has its own unique sound and tone compared to previous consoles. It has a workflow that’s perfect for classroom teaching, and an enjoyable experience, and it all has Helps improve the students’ experience in the studio. It’s not something you can easily describe, so the fact is, we’re seeing students using that studio a lot more than we used to.”

PureDrive mic preamps using SSL for sonic character

One of the course instructors, Ciaran OShea, liked ORIGIN’s EQ section and the console’s online signal flow. Suter said:

“When we had it installed, I walked into our control room and I felt like he was raving about it!”

And ORIGIN’s PureDrive mic preamp circuit can introduce warmth and rich harmonic character to the signal, Suter says, as the name of the course suggests. “Audio engineering is about creative production, so a lot of the time, the focus is on creativity. And this console was born for the direction we’re committed to, and it’s in line with what our curriculum emphasizes. The creative needs are well aligned.”

He also points out that, in fact, ORIGIN’s superior operability makes it impossible for students to learn other aspects of the audio production process.

“That means there are fewer moments in our learning environment where students feel a sense of lack of control. Assuming they’re miking a drum kit and learning how to deal with it, you don’t want the use of a mixer to be a prevent them from focusing on the process of learning how to record a drum kit. This is where you get a real sense of how the consistency that ORIGIN has can provide students with a smooth learning experience. At the same time, the console’s It’s also not overly complex, which is also important when learning about audio production. Having said that, it’s undeniably a feature-rich and powerful console.”

He also went on to say that ORIGIN has some other outstanding advantages:

“Having real hardware capabilities rather than virtual plug-ins is really important because then students not only experience professional sound, but also learn how to operate them that they may encounter in professional recording facilities in the future. The kind of mixer.”

Diverse and abundant multi-track production learning facilities

Catalyst’s Funkhaus building houses more than two dozen studios and production suites, including a mastering studio, a multi-speaker sound studio, and a vintage broadcast production studio. The courses offered by the college include: electronic music production and performance, music production and sound engineering, film production, visual effects and performance. These range from a four-week summer course for beginners to a bachelor’s and master’s degree in partnership with a UK university.

The Creative Audio Production class has about 110 students, which is more than the Electronic Music Production class, Suter said. He says:

“This year we have students from about 70 different countries. I don’t know of any other school that has studios of this order of magnitude as we have. We are proud to be able to offer these facilities to our students, and ours The teaching philosophy has always been to give students as much hands-on time as possible.”

Suter concluded that despite the preservation of the historic building, the studios in the school building have remained largely unchanged since their original construction in the 1950s, but the acoustics of the K4 control room have still received some improvements since ORIGIN was installed.

“This mixer is positioned to improve the acoustics in the space. While the room was designed with acoustics in mind, we have now added heavier acoustic curtains to further enhance its acoustics. Additionally, working The studio was completely renovated last summer and all connections within the studio, including electrical wiring, have been replaced. The original wood floors and trim have been refurbished and lighting has been improved, which is great!”

Original link: https://www.solidstatelogic.com/media/catalyst-berlin-school-installs-solid-state-logic-origin