Cathy Hummels half-naked on Instagram: “It’s getting cheaper and cheaper!” This topless pose upsets her fans

If you don’t hit the right note on Instagram, you’ll quickly have a medium-heavy shitstorm on your neck – that’s what Cathy Hummels is doing at the moment. A revealing topless post by the presenter upsets the fan community.

Your photo shoot for the men’s magazine “Playboy” appears Cathy Hummels to have tasted it: the TV presenter rang in the weekend with a very revealing post Instagram a, the at least as hot as the current weather conditions comes along. However, the sharp and textile-free pose is by no means always positively received by the fans, as a look at the Instagram comments shows.

Cathy Hummels topless: presenter pulls roller skates on her feet again

Again, Cathy Hummels pulled out her roller skates, but didn’t dart with the nimble speedsters on her feet like a few days ago over the asphalt, but flopped down on a soft sofa. There was also a snack in the form of a sweet lollipop for the ex-wife of professional footballer Mats Hummels – what Cathy Hummels forgot in the heat of the moment were both a T-shirt and a bra.

Forgot the top! Skater girl Cathy Hummels sucks a lollipop sensually

Dressed only in retro-style shorts, the 35-year-old sucked her lollipop sensually while she covered her bare breasts with her hands and forearms in order not to give the Instagram morality apostles a heart attack and to avoid censorship. “She’s sweet as sugar, but without calories,” wrote Cathy Hummels about her sharp snapshots – but the influencer gave her fan base more stomach rumbling than appetite.

Fans horrified by Cathy Hummels’ sexy breast show: “It’s getting cheaper and cheaper!”

A look at the comments reveals that some fans can only shake their heads in irritation at Cathy Hummels’ breast show. “It’s getting cheaper and worse, what a level,” one follower is outraged, another writes “Huh??? Why does an adult, supposedly intelligent woman show up like that? What’s the point of that”, followed by reactions like “Oh dear .. what’s wrong with you It’s getting strange… Isn’t it enough if you use aesthetic images in the Playboy might? I think that’s wonderful, but why present it on the internet every day? For what reason? I don’t understand.. But I don’t have to understand it either. I like you very much, but is that really necessary?! Doubtful..” or “Sorry is getting too cheap for me… adiós”.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

loc/news.de