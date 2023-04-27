Catl launches the super battery that doubles the car’s range. that’s how

ROME – Continuous research and innovation are gradually solving the problems that hinder the mass diffusion of electric vehicles. The autonomy offered by the batteries is one of the main reasons for anxiety on the part of users, but it could soon become only a distant memory as new technologies promise record mileage.





The Chinese giant Catl has just announced the creation of a new “condensed” battery capable of offering an energy density of up to 500 Wh/kg (watt hours per kilogram). In practice, the new technology developed by the Catl researchers makes it possible to obtain a considerable reduction in the weight of this fundamental component of electric vehicles and a high increase in autonomy.





The condensed battery integrates a series of innovative technologies, including cathode materials with very high energy density, innovative anode materials, separators and advanced manufacturing processes, offering excellent charging and discharging performance coupled with maximum safety.

According to the house, the launch of this cutting-edge technology breaks the limits that have long held back the development of the battery sector and will open a new electrification scenario focused on a high level of safety and lightness. Strengthened by the potential and the new frontiers opened up by this type of accumulator, Catl is currently collaborating with partners in the development of electric passenger aircraft and is carrying out aeronautical level tests in compliance with the safety and quality requirements required by the aviation sector.





Aside from future applications, however, Wu Kai, chief scientist at Catl, announced that the automotive version of the condensed battery should be ready for mass production within this year. “Meeting customer needs is the driving force behind Catl’s technological innovation,” said Wu Kai. “Catl currently has the world‘s broadest battery technology roadmap and has developed the capability to transform fundamental research into industrial applications. and then in large-scale commercial applications”.

Just to give an example, the first generation of sodium ion batteries with an energy density of 160 Wh/kg is owed to the Chinese company, while last year it presented the Qilin battery with the highest integration efficiency in the world and started serial production in March. Today, according to Catl, with the launch of condensed batteries, an era of universal electrification of sea, land and air transport will open, opening up further possibilities for the development of the sector on the way to achieving global carbon neutrality goals in a short time .