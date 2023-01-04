Listen to the audio version of the article

Here at the Sistina in Rome the famous cats protagonists in the musical “Cats”. We will follow them when, on a special night of the year, all the Jellicle cats meet at the Ball where Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, chooses and announces which of them will be reborn to a new life. Also in Rome we listen to one of today’s greatest pianists, Beatrice Rana, together with the Orchestra of S. Cecilia. Total change of atmosphere at La Scala, with the tragic, painful winter journey of the cycle of Lieder “Winterreise”, Schubert’s masterpiece.

Roma

The performances at the Sistina Theater of “Cats”, the famous musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the poems of the Nobel Prize winner Thomas Stearns Eliot, have been extended until January 22; with a voice like that of Malika Ayane, who will play Grizabelle, with the famous song “Memory”; a production of the Sistina signed by Massimo Romeo Piparo, with orchestra, in Italian, and set in the Capital. Company of 27 artists, subjected with make-up and costumes to a real, surprisingly realistic metamorphosis, which makes them authentic ‘humanized cats’. Choreographed by Billy Mitchell, emerging choreographer of London’s West End, current associate choreographer of Webber’s latest productions, from “School of Rock” to “Cinderella”. From February on tour.

Milano

The activity of the Teatro alla Scala resumed on the 8th with one of the greatest cycles of Lieder, Winterreise (Winter Journey) by Franz Schubert, the extreme work which, like few others, inspired the philosophy and aesthetics of Romanticism. With two interpreters such as the baritone Markus Werba, an interpreter who made his debut in Milan as Guglielmo in Cosi fan tutte directed by Strehler at the Piccolo Teatro and at the Piermarini, he ranged from Schubert, Wagner and Strauss to Cavalli; and Michele Gamba, here as a pianist, who after Scaliger Rigoletto with Mario Martone confirmed his place among the most sought-after Italian conductors abroad, making his debut at the Metropolitan in New York.

Roma

On 5-7-8 at the Parco della Musica the Orchestra of the Accademia di Santa Cecilia with Jakub Hrůša, principal guest conductor of the Cecilian ensembles; he is conductor of the Bamberger Symphoniker and has been appointed conductor of the Royal Opera House in London. With them the pianist Beatrice Rana, artist residing in Santa Cecilia this season; she will play Schumann’s Concerto. Symphony No. 7 by Beethoven and the Overture from Weber’s opera “The Frankish Hunter”.