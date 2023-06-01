Cause Diego Concha: the evidence that is missing for the elevation to trial

The investigation into the death of Luana Luduena (25) is awaiting the results of the Psychological autopsy, the last piece of evidence that the prosecutor Jorgelina Gómez needs to incorporate into the file to bring to trial the case in which the former director of Civil Defense is accused, Diego Conchafor raping the young woman who took her own life a few months later.

Sources from the prosecutor’s office investigating the case told CORDOBA PROFILE that “they are waiting” for the conclusion of the psychological autopsy to determine the psychological profile of the deceased young woman.

It is evidence that should have been incorporated into the file in March after the sessions attended by the members of Luana’s family in the Courts of Córdoba, but for some reason everything was delayed.

The researchers believe that “Hopefully”, by the end of June the results would be and it is expected to be before the judicial fair. By that date, the provincial elections will have passed, a fact not less due to the seriousness of the case in which a man who for many years was an official with media exposure for his work in fighting forest fires is accused.

In a brief dialogue with this outlet, Sergio Ludueña, Luana’s father, stated: “We are desperate for this investigation process to end to find out the date of the trial”.

The accusations against Concha

Diego Gustavo Concha (51) has been detained with preventive detention since November 27, 2021. The former Director General of Civil Protection of the Province of Córdoba He is accused of “minor injuries, doubly qualified by the bond and by mediating gender violence; qualified threats by the use of a firearm; assault with all weapons, and coercion ”, all to the detriment of his last ACM partner, with whom he lived for two decades.

In total there are three facts. The first episode occurred in the house where they lived, in September 2021, when in the middle of an argument he would have physically assaulted her and threatened her with a gun that belonged to her, published CORDOBA PROFILE April 23th.

The second, in November of the same year, is a vehicular chase on Route 38, in Huerta Grande. She was driving a VW Amarok pickup and he was driving a Chevrolet S10. The raid ended with police intervention because the woman asked 101 for help.

And the third act of the accusation consists of a series of threatening WhatsApp messages that he would set the Amarok on fire if he did not return it.

The other accusation is for alleged sexual abuse with qualified carnal accessfor having been committed on the occasion of their functions.

Concha was denounced by Luana Ludueña (25), at the end of November 2021. The abuse would have happened on Sunday, November 14, election day. With the promise of talking about labor issues, because she wanted to join the Technical Team for Catastrophe Action (ETAC) and had not passed the physical exam positively. After the meeting, the defendant he would have taken her to a private space where he would have abused heraccording to the complaint filed by the young woman’s mother and later confirmed by the victim.

On January 22 of last year, after stormy months, Ludueña took her own life.. This circumstance aggravated the legal qualification. He was added “homicide due to sexual abuse with qualified access for having been committed in the exercise of his function.”