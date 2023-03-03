The Círculo Médico de Córdoba came out this Thursday to show solidarity with the doctor Liliana Asis, former director of the Neonatal Hospital of Córdoba, who was charged in the legal case that investigates the death of babies that occurred in 2022 in that provincial health center, and whose procedural table It worsened days ago when the prosecutor investigating the case resolved to aggravate the qualification of the accusation against him and, in this context, order his arrest.

In a statement, the board of directors of the Círculo Médico expressed that it “accompanies and sympathizes with the sad situation of Dr. Liliana Asis, in relation to the investigation of the Neonatal Maternity Hospital of the Province.”

And he details: “Dr. Asis is a recognized professional in our environment; Throughout her career, she has demonstrated impeccable conduct that defines her both professionally and humanly. She has dedicated her career to public medicine and especially to the care of children infected with HIV-AIDS. In this field she has not only fought against the disease but also against the social stigma that weighs on children who suffer from this serious condition ”.

The same statement states: “In this difficult scenario, the medical society expresses its support for the renowned professional, highlighting the moral and professional values ​​that have always guided her conduct, extolling public medicine in our province.”

Finally, it indicates “the desire for prompt clarification and a fair distribution of responsibilities” in the legal case that is still open and in process.

Replica of mothers of deceased babies

After this statement was made known, three mothers of babies whose causes of death in that hospital are being investigated, and who are represented by the lawyer Carlos Nayi, replicated, through him, the statement of the entity that brings together the Cordovan doctors.

“A group of people who dedicated years of their lives to study and commit themselves to protect and save lives come together in support of a being who, in order to take care of a status and a job position, let go of one after another the deaths of the most defenseless beings, such as a newborn baby. Believing themselves with the toupee of being able to choose which life is worth more and discard cases for their convenience and thus be able to clear their name, ”they say in that response sent to this medium.

And they add: “Ethics and moral values ​​and even humanity is precisely all that was missing; but clearly as long as there are entities such as the Círculo Médico de Córdoba, signing anonymously, which endorse a trajectory before their own ethics as professionals, there will continue to be cases such as the babies at the Maternal Neonatal hospital. With the respect that professionals who do comply with their ethics and value life deserve”, they conclude.

