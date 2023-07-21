Home » Cavani does not travel to the preseason with Valencia
The front, Edinson Cavani, intended by Boca Juniors, negotiates his departure from Valencia after receiving the announcement that they will not take it into account for the next season. The Uruguayan still has a valid contract until June 30, 2024.

According to the Spanish radio station COPE reported today that Cavani’s lawyers submitted a proposal to disassociate Valencia and the club made a counter offer in which he offered him a free pass and pay him a small percentage of the year that remains on his contract.

The Uruguayan born in Salto on February 14, 1987 and figure of the Uruguayan National Team He has a contract with Valencia until June 30, 2024 and wants to terminate it to keep the pass in his possession to define his football future.

His situation at Valencia seems to be defined since the coach, Pipo Baraja, does not take it into account and left him out of the squad that will start a preseason in Slovakia and Switzerland.

Boca insists on Edison Cavani

From Boca they are willing to assume Cavani’s contract but they do not want to pay any compensation to Valencia to unblock the situation, so that the next few hours will be decisive in resolving the future of the striker.

It is the second time that Xeneize is charging for Cavani and now wants to add him to the team led by Jorge Almirón with a view to the great objective of the second semester of the year which will be the Copa Libertadores.

In Libertadores, Boca will face Nacional de Montevideo next August in a round of 16 knockout series and wants to have Matador on the team.


