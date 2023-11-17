Cave In – Heavy Pendulum: The Singles – Live at BBC’s Maida Vale Studios

by Oliver on November 16, 2023 in EP, live album

Heavy Pendulum: The Singles – Live at BBC’s Maida Vale Studios is not an essential addition to the discography, but rather a poisonous reminder of how great it is Cave In their 2022 restart has been successful.

„The session was recorded on October 24, 2022 on The Radio 1 Rock Show with Daniel P. Carter“ says the liner notes for the sake of completeness – and almost a year and a half after the official release of Heavy Pendulum The album’s four singles still sound hungry and aggressive. The band plays the wildly rocking stuff New Reality, Blood Plays(an emphatically atmospheric, longing) Blinded By a Blaze as well as Reckoning (without handclaps, of course) in an inherently sterile live setting with a rolling, rumbling, physically vibrating sound and, at times, particularly bitterly energetic vocals and spacey guitars, whose gripping power doesn’t shy away from hallucinogenic excursions over the shimmering high-speed sludge, particularly directly sweating (and thus always tightens up the game a little bit more) makes its contribution to this direct, but here and there excessively fraying, grip.

Nevertheless, the differences between the studio version and this remain Maida Vale– Strictly speaking, appearance is very limited: Even as a hardened completist, you only miss something to a certain extent if Heavy Pendulum: The Singles – Live at BBC’s Maida Vale Studios doesn’t end up on the shelf. Be frustrated about that Cave In Although they didn’t make it to the Alpine republic in the course of their Newtonian rebirth on the previous European tour, this is even more so.

Heavy Pendulum: The Singles – Live at BBC’s Maida Vale Studios by Cave In

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Facebook

X

