Caviar Unveils Ultra-Luxurious Gold Case iPhone 15 Pro Series, Limited Edition

Caviar Announces Gold Case iPhone 15 Pro Series, Including the Ultra Gold Model

Kuai Technology reported on September 17 that this year’s highly anticipated iPhone 15 models will not be available in gold. However, luxury brand Caviar has recently made an exciting announcement, introducing the iPhone 15 Pro Ultra Gold.

Caviar is renowned for its high-end customized products, specializing in extravagant and expensive mobile phone cases for the iPhone series. In 2011, the brand designed the world‘s first smartphone with jewelry, marking the beginning of the era of smart luxury goods and establishing itself as synonymous with luxury, power, and status.

The newly released customized iPhone 15 Pro series by Caviar features a main body made of 18K gold, with the iconic Apple logo on the back crafted from 24K gold. This exquisite design exemplifies Caviar’s commitment to creating unparalleled luxury products.

As for the pricing, Caviar has once again delivered opulence. The iPhone 15 Pro Ultra Gold is available at a starting price of US$8,890 (approximately RMB 64,674), with the highest-priced model reaching US$9,890 (approximately RMB 71,949). Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max Ultra Gold starts at US$9,670 (approximately RMB 70,348), with the highest-priced model reaching US$10,390 (approximately RMB 75,586).

In addition to the Ultra Gold model, Caviar has launched other limited edition versions of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, including Ultra Black, Titan Black, Starry Night, and Crimson designs. Each model possesses its own unique aesthetic appeal, catering to a range of luxury preferences.

It is worth noting that each of these five exclusive models is produced in limited quantities, with only 99 pieces available for purchase. For luxury enthusiasts, this limited availability adds to the allure and exclusivity of these devices.

According to previous reports, Caviar has also announced the launch of a “Barbie” customized iPhone 15. This special edition phone will feature a camera adorned with 61 Swarovski crystals, while the camera frame, sides, and logo will be made of 24K rose gold. The Barbie edition will be offered at a starting price of US$7,990, exemplifying the brand’s dedication to creating extraordinary and unique luxury products.

With the introduction of the iPhone 15 Pro Ultra Gold and other exclusive variants, Caviar continues to redefine the concept of luxury smartphones. These limited edition devices not only elevate the status symbol of owning an iPhone but also offer customers the opportunity to showcase their individuality and indulgence.

